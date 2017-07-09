Degrassi: Next Class Spoilers
Courtesy of Netflix (3)

Degrassi: Next Class' Wiggiest Season 4 Moments — Which Tops Your List?

By /

Degrassi: Next Class‘ fourth season — which you should definitely finish binging before reading any further — continued the franchise’s time-honored tradition of mixing the topical with the twisted, while also delivering a mighty handsome nod to its past.

RELATEDDegrassi: Next Class Kicks Off Season 4 With Bras, Brawls and So Much Bawling
Degrassi: Next Class' Biggest Season 4 Moments
Degrassi: Next Class Finale Launch Gallery

Honestly, I don’t think I can even exaggerate how “there” this season went. Hell, it wouldn’t even be too much to say that this season snatched the fandom’s collective wig — because a character literally snatched her own wig. (I’ll admit to gasping out loud.) But once the laughter subsided, the scene pivoted into a beautiful, one-of-a-kind, only-on-Degrassi moment for a character at a crossroads. #TeamYael

And then there was the relationship drama, including Degrassi‘s first official polyamorous relationship — previously known around the teen TV scene as a “thruple.” Even if one third of the triangle wasn’t completely unhinged, there’s no way that arrangement was going to end well. And if you disagree, let me remind you of the two words that started this mess in the first place: Orgy. Cupcakes.

PHOTOSThe CW All-Stars: Which Actors Have Appeared on the Most Shows?

Given how much went down this season, you can imagine how difficult it was for Team TVLine to choose just 10 of our favorite moments, ranging from awkward encounters (i.e. Lola offending Saad) to wet-and-wild disasters (i.e. Tristan peeing on Miles). And yet, we managed.

Browse our gallery of must-discuss Season 4 moments — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your own favorites below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 