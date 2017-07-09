Degrassi: Next Class' Wiggiest Season 4 Moments — Which Tops Your List?

Degrassi: Next Class‘ fourth season — which you should definitely finish binging before reading any further — continued the franchise’s time-honored tradition of mixing the topical with the twisted, while also delivering a mighty handsome nod to its past.

Honestly, I don’t think I can even exaggerate how “there” this season went. Hell, it wouldn’t even be too much to say that this season snatched the fandom’s collective wig — because a character literally snatched her own wig. (I’ll admit to gasping out loud.) But once the laughter subsided, the scene pivoted into a beautiful, one-of-a-kind, only-on-Degrassi moment for a character at a crossroads. #TeamYael

And then there was the relationship drama, including Degrassi‘s first official polyamorous relationship — previously known around the teen TV scene as a “thruple.” Even if one third of the triangle wasn’t completely unhinged, there’s no way that arrangement was going to end well. And if you disagree, let me remind you of the two words that started this mess in the first place: Orgy. Cupcakes.

Given how much went down this season, you can imagine how difficult it was for Team TVLine to choose just 10 of our favorite moments, ranging from awkward encounters (i.e. Lola offending Saad) to wet-and-wild disasters (i.e. Tristan peeing on Miles). And yet, we managed.

Browse our gallery of must-discuss Season 4 moments — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your own favorites below.