Nelsan Ellis Remembered: True Blood Co-Stars, Author and EP Pay Tribute

True Blood‘s Nelsan Ellis, who died at the age of 39, is being remembered by friends and former co-stars.
Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on the HBO vampire drama and Shinwell Johnson on CBS’ Elementary, died due to complications from heart failure. Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer and Joe Manganiello, who respectively played Sookie Stackhouse, Bill Compton and Alcide Herveaux on True Blood, took to social media to express their grief over the loss of “a phenomenally talented,” “wonderful person.”
Charlaine Harris, author of the True Blood novels that inspired the series, has expressed her sorrow, calling Ellis “a great talent gone too soon.”
The Elementary writers room has also expressed their deepest condolences, referring to Ellis as “a treasured member of the Elementary family.”
Michael Raymond-James, True Blood:
Sam Trammell, True Blood:
Mehcad Brooks, True Blood:
Just got word that @nelsanellisofficial made the transition from body to spirit. Fuck this one really got me. This was truly the only person from #TrueBlood I consistently stayed in touch with and was a friend through it all. You all know him as an amazing actor, a light on the screen with an unparalleled bravery and talent. But I knew him as a good dude, with an easy laugh and ready to problem solve at a moment's notice. Last we spoke he was considering going to law school. Forever an inspiration Mr. Ellis. #ripnelsanellis
Anna Camp, True Blood:
Denis O’Hare, True Blood:
Carrie Preston, True Blood:
Michelle Forbes, True Blood:
Michael McMillian, True Blood:
Deborah Ann Woll, True Blood:
Mariana Klaveno, True Blood:
Lauren Bowles, True Blood:
Tara Buck, True Blood:
Kristin Bauer, True Blood:
Janina Gavankar, True Blood:
Aisha Hinds, True Blood:
Adina Porter, True Blood:
Todd Lowe, True Blood:
Jim Parrack, True Blood:
Lindsay Pulsipher, True Blood:
Gregg Fienberg, executive producer of True Blood:
Jessica Chastain, The Help (in which Ellis co-starred):
Octavia Spencer, The Help:
Rob Thomas, creator of Veronica Mars, on which Ellis guest-starred:
True Blood creator Alan Ball has released a statement, referring to Ellis as a “singular talent.” HBO has also paid its respects, calling Ellis “a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly.” (Read both statements in full here.)
I often got annoyed with the ways True Blood strayed from Charlaine Harris’ great novels, but keeping Ellis’ Lafayette was not one of them.
These tributes are amazing. Brought more tears to my eyes.
It’s interesting how almost all of them mentioned his talent, kindness, and humility. It really says a lot about what kind of man he must have been. What a tragic loss. RIP.
I think it might be time for another rewatch of True Blood. His Lafayette is one of my favorite characters of all time. Maybe I’ll watch The Help, its been years since I’ve seen it and I forgot he was in it. I was always pleasantly surprised when he popped up in something else I was watching. My condolences to his friends and family.
It is a sad day.
May he rest in peace
What a sad day and my heart aches for his family and many friends. I know him only from Elementary and The Help but the accolades from his colleagues who talk about his humility, kindness and beaming smile speaks to his talent and how beloved he was. Way, way too young…..
Rest in Peace Nelsan.