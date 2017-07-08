Nelsan Ellis Remembered: True Blood Co-Stars, Author and EP Pay Tribute

True Blood‘s Nelsan Ellis, who died at the age of 39, is being remembered by friends and former co-stars.

Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on the HBO vampire drama and Shinwell Johnson on CBS’ Elementary, died due to complications from heart failure. Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer and Joe Manganiello, who respectively played Sookie Stackhouse, Bill Compton and Alcide Herveaux on True Blood, took to social media to express their grief over the loss of “a phenomenally talented,” “wonderful person.”

It was an utter privilege to work with the phenomenally talented and deeply kind soul .@OfficialNelsan I'm devastated by his untimely death. pic.twitter.com/If17csduHz — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) July 8, 2017

Nelsan Ellis was truly remarkable. A brilliant, charismatic, intelligent, soulful, wonderful dude. this is just completely tragic. — Stephen Moyer (@smoyer) July 8, 2017

Crushed today by the loss of my friend and castmate Nelsan Ellis. He was a wonderful person, a pioneer, and a one of a kind artist. RIP pic.twitter.com/fvtquhIac7 — Joe Manganiello (@JoeManganiello) July 8, 2017

Charlaine Harris, author of the True Blood novels that inspired the series, has expressed her sorrow, calling Ellis “a great talent gone too soon.”

I am so sad about the death of Nelsan Ellis, a great talent gone too soon. Such a shock. 💔 — Charlaine Harris (@RealCharlaine) July 8, 2017

The Elementary writers room has also expressed their deepest condolences, referring to Ellis as “a treasured member of the Elementary family.”

Nelsan Ellis will always be a treasured member of the Elementary family. Our hearts & prayers are w/his loved ones on this saddest of days. — Elementary Writers (@ELEMENTARYStaff) July 8, 2017

Michael Raymond-James, True Blood:

Unbelievably sad news. Nelsan was such a sweet, gentle soul with an enormous talent. He will be missed greatly RIP https://t.co/NDdoaeM6Pj — MichaelRaymond-James (@MRaymondJames) July 8, 2017

Sam Trammell, True Blood:

I don't know if I've ever seen the level of humility and kindness that came with the Magnificent Talent that Nelsan Ellis had. Miss u friend — Sam Trammell (@SamTrammell) July 8, 2017

Mehcad Brooks, True Blood:

Anna Camp, True Blood:

My heart is broken today over the loss of @OfficialNelsan I was in complete awe of your talent and so honored to have known your kindness. — Anna Camp (@TheRealAnnaCamp) July 8, 2017

Denis O’Hare, True Blood:

Very disturbed and sad that Nelsan Ellis has died. Such a huge talent. Such a wonderful man. The world is a poorer place today… — Denis O'Hare (@denisohare) July 8, 2017

Carrie Preston, True Blood:

Dearest #NelsanEllis , may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest, you phenomenally talented genius…. pic.twitter.com/2OamZvBVNe — Carrie Preston (@carriepreston) July 8, 2017

Michelle Forbes, True Blood:

Heart is shattered hearing of tragic news of #NelsanEllis passing. Devastated.He possessed such humility & fearless talent. U r deeply loved — Michelle Forbes (@MishkaForbes) July 8, 2017

#NelsanEllis you were pure genius. We were all so shockingly fortunate to work with you. Graceful & utterly fearless 💔💔💔 https://t.co/mI0YwePwJz — Michelle Forbes (@MishkaForbes) July 8, 2017

Michael McMillian, True Blood:

Stunned, devastated by the terrible news of @OfficialNelsan's passing. Nelsan was a genius and a beautiful soul. Sending love to his family. — Michael McMillian (@McMillzz) July 8, 2017

Deborah Ann Woll, True Blood:

My heart is broken by the passing of Nelsan Ellis. A truly beautiful person. My love to his family and friends. #RIPNelsanEllis #TrueBlood pic.twitter.com/ZUor1yx4Yg — Deborah Ann Woll (@DeborahAnnWoll) July 8, 2017

Mariana Klaveno, True Blood:

I am stunned and heartbroken. Our #TrueBlood family and the world has lost an amazing talent and human being. https://t.co/Ot0l1pjlmL — Mariana Klaveno (@MarianaKlaveno) July 8, 2017

Lauren Bowles, True Blood:

No one could raise a brow like @OfficialNelsan An army of us r left wanting more. Wherever you are sir,wish u peace. pic.twitter.com/4NBRSSRKwF — Lauren Bowles (@LaurenEBowles) July 8, 2017

Tara Buck, True Blood:

Stunned & heart broken about @OfficialNelsan A brilliantly talented & thoughtful actor. His humanity & sense of humor will be remembered. — Tara Buck (@iamtarabuck) July 8, 2017

Kristin Bauer, True Blood:

One of the sweetest most talented men I've ever met. A terrible loss for all of us. Rest In Peace Nelsan. You will be missed. I don't know how else to put words to this terribly sad news… A post shared by Kristin Bauer (@kristinbauer) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Janina Gavankar, True Blood:

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to https://t.co/J2tRczKK4p or https://t.co/EfHSchRLR3 — janina gavankar (@Janina) July 8, 2017

Aisha Hinds, True Blood:

This DEVASTATING news about @OfficialNelsan just EMPTIED me….His passing is hard to process right now…💔 So.Gifted. — Aisha Hinds (@AishaHinds) July 8, 2017

Adina Porter, True Blood:

Todd Lowe, True Blood:

So blessed to share the screen with you you beautiful man. pic.twitter.com/DCD6WLAdJn — Todd Lowe (@Todd__Lowe) July 8, 2017

Jim Parrack, True Blood:

My brother and a piece of my heart is gone from here … but just gone on. @OfficialNelsan thank you for sharing your life sweet angel — Jim Parrack (@parrack120) July 8, 2017

Lindsay Pulsipher, True Blood:

My heart hurts…Nelsan Ellis truly was one of a kind. Such talent, grace, and full of love. May you rest in peace, my friend. — Lindsay Pulsipher (@lindspulsipher) July 8, 2017

Gregg Fienberg, executive producer of True Blood:

RIP Nelsan. Working with you was one of the great privileges for the entire True Blood family. You will be deeply missed! https://t.co/V5ABKzfAwl — Gregg Fienberg (@gdfearless) July 8, 2017

Jessica Chastain, The Help (in which Ellis co-starred):

We didnt even scratch the surface of seeing what this artist was capable of. My love to the family of this spectacular man. #NelsanEllis pic.twitter.com/3DoPQZYS7p — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) July 8, 2017

Octavia Spencer, The Help:

Just got word that we lost @nelsanellisofficial. My heart breaks for his kids and family. #RIPNelsanEllis. #brillIantactor #trueblood #getonup #thesoloist #thehelp A post shared by Octavia Spencer (@therealoctaviaspencer) on Jul 8, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Rob Thomas, creator of Veronica Mars, on which Ellis guest-starred:

Nelsan Ellis Dies — True Blood’s Lafayette Reynolds Dead at 39 | TVLine This breaks my heart. https://t.co/Rj0QyzyHQw — Rob Thomas (@RobThomas) July 8, 2017

True Blood creator Alan Ball has released a statement, referring to Ellis as a “singular talent.” HBO has also paid its respects, calling Ellis “a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly.” (Read both statements in full here.)