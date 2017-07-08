Arrow Season 6: Stephen Amell Confirms One Return, Hints at Another

Appearing at the Heroes & Villains FanFest in Nashville on Saturday, Stephen Amell let slip with a few details from Season 6 of Arrow.

When last we tuned into the CW superhero series (which is moving to Thursdays at 9/8c this fall), Oliver and his son William could only helplessly look on as the island of Lian Yu exploded, putting the lives of so many friends, frenemies and family members in jeopardy.

Outside of the likely-to-return Team Arrow members, at least one other potential victim will be seen again. “I can report that Manu Bennett is back to being a part of the show,” Amell shared (as seen in this fan video), “and I think we will see him multiple times this year, which is awesome.”

Amell also teased that “we have somebody returning to the show this year that we have not seen since Season 1.” (The actor dropped a similar hint a year ago, and it turned out to be Bratva member Anatoly.)

On the non-casting front, Amell revealed, “Oliver has an apartment this year,” and that though the hero’s five-year odyssey has been fully chronicled, flashbacks still will play a role on the series, in part to flesh out supporting characters’ backstories. “They are a part of the show’s DNA,” he said. “I would expect to see them on a relatively regular basis.”

At one point, Amell was asked to share “two truths and one lie” about the Season 6 opener, which airs Oct. 12 and is titled “Fallout,” and after some thought he came back with, in no particular order: “Oliver and Slade have a scene in the present day; Diggle… deploys his gun and it doesn’t work; and Thea is in a present-day scene where we speak to one another.”

Are you glad to hear that Slade Wilson will live on, in some form? And who from Season 1 is due for an encore? (Laurel’s CNRI pal Joanna?!?!??!!)

