Supergirl Recast Shocker: Erica Durance Joins Season 3 as [Spoiler]

Supergirl fans, brace yourselves for a mother of a recast.

Erica Durance, famous for playing Lois Lane on Smallville, will take over the role of Kara’s (late) biological mother Alura Zor-El when the CW drama returns this fall, TVLine has learned. Alura, who made appearances throughout the show’s first two seasons, was originally played by Laura Benanti. (Benanti also played Alura’s twin sister Astra, who was eventually killed by Alex.)

“Unfortunately Laura, who Greg [Berlanti] and I have worked with for years going back to Eli Stone, was unable to continue in the role due to work commitments in [New York],” says executive producer Andrew Kreisberg. “But we are so blessed that Erica has come aboard to offer her own interpretation of Kara’s mother. We had tremendous success with a former Lois Lane last season with Teri Hatcher. We know Erica will continue the proud tradition of legacy actors joining our shows and creating new and exciting takes on classic DC characters.”

Of course, Durance is hardly the first legacy actor to appear on Supergirl. Laura Vandervoort (Smallville‘s Kara) recurred in Season 1 as the villainous Indigo; Dean Cain (Lois & Clark‘s Man of Steel) and Helen Slater (the star of 1984’s Supergirl) play Kara’s adoptive parents; and Hatcher, as previously mentioned in Kreisberg’s statement, appeared as Queen Rhea of Daxam in Season 2.

Your thoughts on Benanti’s exit/Durance’s arrival? Drop ’em in a comment below.