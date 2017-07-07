Supergirl Recast Shocker: Erica Durance Joins Season 3 as [Spoiler]

Supergirl fans, brace yourselves for a mother of a recast.
Erica Durance, famous for playing Lois Lane on Smallville, will take over the role of Kara’s (late) biological mother Alura Zor-El when the CW drama returns this fall, TVLine has learned. Alura, who made appearances throughout the show’s first two seasons, was originally played by Laura Benanti. (Benanti also played Alura’s twin sister Astra, who was eventually killed by Alex.)
“Unfortunately Laura, who Greg [Berlanti] and I have worked with for years going back to Eli Stone, was unable to continue in the role due to work commitments in [New York],” says executive producer Andrew Kreisberg. “But we are so blessed that Erica has come aboard to offer her own interpretation of Kara’s mother. We had tremendous success with a former Lois Lane last season with Teri Hatcher. We know Erica will continue the proud tradition of legacy actors joining our shows and creating new and exciting takes on classic DC characters.”
Of course, Durance is hardly the first legacy actor to appear on Supergirl. Laura Vandervoort (Smallville‘s Kara) recurred in Season 1 as the villainous Indigo; Dean Cain (Lois & Clark‘s Man of Steel) and Helen Slater (the star of 1984’s Supergirl) play Kara’s adoptive parents; and Hatcher, as previously mentioned in Kreisberg’s statement, appeared as Queen Rhea of Daxam in Season 2.
Your thoughts on Benanti’s exit/Durance’s arrival? Drop ’em in a comment below.
Wow I’m shocked and happy
Yeah just doesn’t make any sense.
Why?
Wow I feel old if Erica is being cast as an adults mom.
Erica is 39, 2 years older than Laura. Her character is also dead, she’ll only be playing her in flashbacks and in hologram form.
Durance is a year older than Benanti (which I admit to being surprised by) but she is not playing an adult’s mom technically since Alura died when Kara was 13.
I am 38 and have friends who are already marrying off their kids….talk about feeling old
I love this! I liked Laura a lot, but my fiancé is currently watching Smallville and just got to season 4, which I have been watching with, and Erica Durance is an amazing actress. I wonder how much we’ll see her though.
feels like it’d be a major underuse of Erica’s talents.
I’m disappointed to see Benanti go, but can understand if she has a Broadway show that flying to Vancouver to play the role would be quite difficult. I look forward to whatever Durance and her character add to the show this season.
I like both actresses a lot, and the reasoning for the recast seems legit but this feels like a CBS to CW move.
I LOVE THIS!
I tried to get into Saving Hope given that it starred Lois Lane and Daniel Jackson. But I just couldn’t get into it.
But her in my kind of show? Hell to the yeah!
More Krypton stuff? Blah. I did like ED on Smallville though, maybe she can give the writers tips on how to write for a reporter character because Kara as a reporter has been a dud
Couldn’t agree more. Kara as a reporter was written so badly, she deserves to go no higher than a blog.
Yes please! Love Erica!
I absolutely loved Erica Durance on Smallville – my favourite Lois Lane (sorry Teri Hatcher and Margot Kidder!) she seems too young to play Melissa Benoist’s mother, even in flashbacks. However if she is really older than Laura Benanti then I guess it’s not an issue. Maybe I just see her as young Lois from Smallville.
Obviously she is Canadian so a local, and her show Saving Hope just ended. I think she has young children so a small part like this as opposed to the lead and a producer as she was on Saving Hope might suit her. I just hope she gets more to do than Benanti did. As Astra she was a complex villain, but Alura has mainly been a hologram! Perhaps we’ll get some Krypton flashbacks this season as the villain appears to have a Krypton connection too
Now that Saving Hope is done, a great new role for Erica… Saving Hope has been a terrific medical show that had a supernatural feel to it.. It was probably time for it to end but she’ll get to stay in Canada though not the Toronto area she was in. But she’ll be comfortable in Vancouver since that’s where Smallville was filmed… Maybe she’ll be like a Jor-El type character and be fairly regular..
I thought Saving Hope got cancelled after a few episodes, or am I thinking of something else?
Saving Hope ran for five seasons, airing Stateside on NBC (for a very brief spell) and then other mish-mash places.
Ooh – I like this casting! Especially as Laura Benanti recently had a baby.. also, I didn’t know that Erica’s actually a year older than her (and making me feel REALLY old as well)!
awwwwwww. I love Laura Benanti … aka America’s Melania Trump Reserve. But understood. She probably has some broadway type things going on, plus she’s a new mom.
I would’ve preferred she play Lois again, as she was the best of all the Lois Lane’s but I’ll take what I can get. Glad to have her back in the DC Universe.
Excellent actress. In my opinion the best Lois. Smallvilles actors were better than the movies!!
I wore my Smallville High shirt to work today. Then a “Flash Intro in Smallville Style” video popped up in my YouTube feed, which lead me to listen to Remy Zero’s “Save Me,” twice. Now this! Clearly, it’s time to rewatch some episodes.
Love me some Erica. The best Lois ever!
Does this mean she’s leaving the role of Dr. Alex Reid on “Saving Hope”??????