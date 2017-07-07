Have Once Castings Conjured Interest? Was Night Shift Doubly Dark? A Super New Gig for Grace Park? And More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about shows including Killjoys, Claws, Fear the Walking Dead and Once Upon a Time!
1 | For Season 2, does GLOW really need to figure out if Debbie’s husband is a decent guy who occasionally says/does the wrong thing or an unbelievably insensitive, clueless (and, in the finale, borderline cartoonish) jerk?
2 | How cool is it that Killjoys‘ hackmod storyline allows for so many roles for amputee actors?
3 | Did Claws fake you out with this week’s Ghost Roller reveal? And don’t we need to see a lot more of Polly’s background — especially if it involves more accents from Carrie Preston?
4 | Power fans: What are the odds that Andre turned off the security cameras after Sandoval planted the gun in Ghost’s office?
5 | TVLine reader Big Mike notes, “Fear the Walking Dead was sold as ‘the fall of society in L.A. during the early stages of the outbreak.’ Last season we were in Mexico, and now we’re dealing with Native Americans. How the hell did we get here?!?”
6 | On Preacher, how Julee Cruise-on-Twin Peaks was the vibe of Julie Ann Emery’s fake jazz singer?
7 | With the American Ninja Warrior hosts lording over this year’s Macy’s Fireworks special, did you half expect them to announce that Jessie Graff was about to scale the Empire State Building?
8 | Did you notice how PBS’ A Capitol Fourth, in the wake of last year’s “recycled fireworks” kerfuffle, went out of its way to make it absolutely, positively clear that Kellie Pickler’s performance was recorded during rehearsal, before she fell ill?
9 | OK, let’s brainstorm! What Vancouver-based series can Vancouver-based Grace Park easily join? (Did we hear someone say Supergirl…?) And speaking of Hawaii Five-0‘s pair of big exits, a poll for longtime viewers:
11 | What is going on in this Blood Drive scene?? (Or do we actually not want to know?)
12 | How does Kingdom‘s dirt-poor, can’t-hold-a-job Jay regularly afford so much booze and assorted “party favors”?
13 | Did Younger‘s debate about memes make you question your own understanding of them? And how did it take four seasons for Kelsey to mention that she comes from Texas?
14 | Has Once Upon a Time‘s big salvo of Season 7 cast additions — including Gabrielle Anwar, Dania Ramirez and Reign‘s own Adelaide Kane — increased your curiosity factor for the “reset” by 10 to 20 percent? Or more?
15 | Is Fox’s potential Empire/Star crossover a case of too little, too late?
16 | This week in Battle of the Network Stars categorization grumbles: the supremely telegenic Gilles Marini and Joanna Krupa were put on the “Variety” team, and not “Sex Symbols,” because of, what, a long-ago DWTS turn and a long-defunct Real Housewives run?
17 | Did any other Zoo fans assume that Mitch was lying to Clementine 2 about his “7960” memory, to suss out if she was an imposter? (Or does one not wake from a 10-year hibernation so cynical?)
18 | Do you suspect The Night Shift had Annie’s tragic denouement already locked in at the time they realized Ken Leung wouldn’t be returning and decided to kill Topher off? (Because it was kind of a grim double-header!) Also, it was totally on purpose that they had Jill Flint’s Jordan say the “Flint right here in Texas” line, right?
19 | Why did Nashville‘s Alyssa say she never would have let Scarlett do the interview with Mackenzie Rhodes “if I had been here”? Um, where was she? Also, how are we supposed to believe that Alyssa is super-savvy and on top of everything if she didn’t even know that Deacon is a recovering alcoholic?
20 | On Degrassi, could Tristan’s recovery style be a(n even unintentional) nod to Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi” video?
21 | If we ask Netflix nicely, do you think they’d take a break from releasing new shows every week so we could all get caught up before fall TV?
14- OUaT cast additions haven’t even made up for cast losses yet. They’ll have to announce some more impressive names before that happens, IMO.
14. Not watched the show other than the first ep (didn’t click for me), but with Adelaide and Anwar and Daniella – well that’s me signed up for a looksee :)
2. Definitely. :) – I must say, though, that laser finger might be cool ‘n all, but I’d be concerned about scratching myself at night and slicing off something delicate. :ouchie:
16. The categorization in both episodes have been suspect at best to try to even out the teams. But I’m enjoying the show thus far, so I’ll allow it.
14 – I’m curious to know who they’re playing, but not curious/interested in actually watching the show
5) I was thinking the same thing, I’m losing interest quickly
Interesting choice of pic…is Gabrielle there for rumple?
14. The Once casting doesn’t do anything for me. They’ve lost too many of the old cast for me to care about the show anymore. I’d maybe consider watching if they can get Morrison back, but right now it feels like this show has been gutted. ABC needs to put it out of its misery.
14- Honestly I am really only interested in knowing how they handle Emma not being there. Her being dead will 100 percent mean I am not here for the new season, also had it been a 100 percent reboot that was introduced more in s7 I would have been 100 percent behind
Exactly. It was completely rebooted I might have watched but the way they’re doing it means Emma and others will lose their happy endings and everything that was wrapped up gets destroyed. I could never watch a show that destroyed Emma’s happy ending and I can’t even imagine them killing her – it upsets me too much
I have a feeling from what ive read that this will be a different version of characters (except Henry and his daughter) and the versions we know have left. The wording for the new season is very specific to the storybook version ie Evil Queen not Regina and also Storybrooke wil not be the main place make me think this
I think that is because they are cursed in Seattle though? With new personalites. And pr’s always say the EQ…Captain Hook….and Rumple using their fairy-tale identities. Pretty sure this year reads something like Henry joined by Lucy and his family (the the three above characters. ) as they join forces to save their world and ours or some jazz
Wasn’t the slightest bit interested until I saw Anwar would be in it, not to mention Ramirez. But knowing the writers, they’ll find a way to wreck the show despite the great cast.
14. I’m even less interested, to be honest. For some reason (maybe so many at one time) it feels even more like a slap in the face to loyal fans than it already did. Like they see their female cast as interchangeable.
Honestly unless they get Jennifer Morrison to come back for at least a few more episodes, I’m 100% out.
I am so uninterested in Once I can’t believe it. Some random cheaper versions of the cast members aren’t going to increase the interest. I’m actually embarrassed for everyone left on that show
Get Jennifer Morrison back and my interest in Once will go up!
15 it’s only been I season of star. Don’t see how it’s too late.
16. It has to be age, but Daugherty on the ‘Sex Symbols’ team was also a DWTS Alum. As was Lawrence and Bleu from the ‘tv kids’ team.
6. I couldn’t tell if that singer was supposed to be intentionally dull. I mean, were we supposed to be so mesmerized by her “beauty” that we would ignore how incredibly bland her singing was? What a complete waste of 4 minutes of screen time.
9. Lady Shiva on “Arrow”
3. Not really? But yes, we need more of Polly’s background – there seems to be a lot there!
9. Grace Park would be great on Supergirl. She could be an incredible Dr Light. (I know, we got a version of that character with Linda Park on the Flash, but that doesn’t mean that Supergirl can’t have it’s own version…)
13. Kelsey’s Texas thing did come from left field a little, but I’m trying to roll with it. Hilary Duff is definitely killing it this season.
14. I could so easily have left the show behind me but no, they went and cast Adelaide Kane. So now I have to watch.
9) Supernatural…and hopefully not kill her off.
9)I’d like to see her on The 100 or Flash(too many male villains).
2. Do you mean they use no CGI? Wow!! Super cool, if so!
10. The show moved away from a lead a long time ago. Now, it’s a five ensemble, and they definitely did deserve equal pay. They carried the show as much as any of them.
14. No. I have zero anticipation for this next season, even though I have liked some of the actresses in prior shows. Leaving Storybrooke seems a big turn-off, and losing the other regulars and recurrings is just a huge disappointment. That makes it kind of hard to look forward to. The husband says, “They are thinking they can cut off the head of the Golden Goose and still get the eggs.”
14.
No, Once upon a time has ended in may!
I wonder why I always the impression that actress are interchange in Hollywood!
The reboot is a cheap version of season 1 ( Henry and Lucy are doing basically what Emma and younger Henry did) it is worse than I previously thought!
#17 – Yes, I thought Mitch was lying to Clem to test her. It is Mitch after all – so he would wake up just as cynical and lovingly snarky after 10 years – if not even MORE so.
13. “What are you guys talking about! … You don’t even know what a meme is? How could I have been so blind?”
I hope this Liza/Kelsey estrangement doesn’t drag on, but Kelsey was hilarious this week.
14: The cast members have increased my interest in the next season by like 40%! I’m still counting on next season sucking, writing-wise, but this might keep me watching for more than 2 episodes.
#14.Kane casting def got me more excited and I liked Daina on DM.I was still going to watch anyway-Love Regina,Runple,Henry and they’ll still be there,as much as I’ll majorly miss Emma,Snowing ,Belle,Zelena.