Dave Foley Joins Misfits Remake Pilot

Many of the characters in Freeform’s Misfits remake pilot have supernatural abilities. The one played by new cast addition Dave Foley (NewsRadio) really, really doesn’t.

Foley has joined the potential superhero drama as as series regular, our sister site Deadline reports. His character, Bernie, is a schlubby, desperate car-service driver who is clumsy and rather desperate.

Misfits, an adaptation of a British cult hit, centers on a group of young offenders in a community-service program who develop otherworldly powers after being hit by a mysterious electrical storm. The cast includes Ashleigh Lathrop (Sirens) as Alicia, a spoiled, vapid, middle-class party girl; Tre Hall (ABC’s upcoming Ten Days in the Valley) as Curtis, a talented and cocky football player with a promising career ahead of him; Jake Cannavale (Nurse Jackie) as Nathan, a con artist with a heavily inflated sense of his own attractiveness, intelligence and potential; and Allie MacDonald (Orphan Black) as Kelly, who is street-smart with a hair-trigger temper.

Charlie Saxton (Hung) also has been cast in the series-regular role of Simon, who has trouble connecting with the other youthful miscreants in the community-service program.

iZombie‘s Diane Ruggiero-Wright will write, produce and serve as showrunner if the remake goes to series. Fake Empire’s Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will executive-produce alongside the original show’s creator Howard Overman.

Foley’s long list of TV credits also includes Will & Grace, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Hot in Cleveland, The Middle and Dr. Ken. Saxton also has appeared in Workaholics, Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life and Bones, among other series.