John Cho Joins The Exorcist Season 2 — Plus: New Plot and Setting Revealed

The Exorcist has taken possession of John Cho, tapping the Sleepy Hollow vet to join the series’ second season as a regular.

As TVLine previously reported, the thriller is overhauling its cast in Season 2 as the priestly trio of Alfonso Herrera, Kurt Egyiawan and Ben Daniels (aka the only series regulars returning) preside over a new possession case.  

According to Fox, Herrera’s Father Ortega and Daniels’ newly collarless Marcus Keane find themselves out of Chicago and on the road, searching out evil. Ultimately, the two men are led to Cho’s Andrew Kim, a former child psychologist who runs a group home for five at-risk foster children on a secluded private island off the coast of Seattle. When one of the children under Andrew’s care is targeted by a powerful force, the two priests head west, setting themselves on a collision course with Hell.

Cho will next be seen in Season 3 of Hulu’s Difficult People as a recurring love interest for Billy Eichner.

The Exorcist returns with Season 2 on Friday, Sept. 29 at 9/8c.

4 Comments
  1. Casg says:
    July 7, 2017 at 4:56 PM

    I’m very happy to hear that The Exorcist
    is returning and that the main 2 characters will still remain!! John Cho will be a good addition also!

    Reply
  2. jacquieline lowe says:
    July 7, 2017 at 5:27 PM

    So So glad to hear this!!! It is going to be great!!!

    Reply
  3. Jason Paul says:
    July 7, 2017 at 6:03 PM

    Loving this sausage fest

    Reply
  4. Rachel says:
    July 7, 2017 at 8:11 PM

    Aw hell…I started season 1 but never finished. With Cho joining the cast I’m gonna have to start watching again.

    Reply
