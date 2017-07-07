John Cho Joins The Exorcist Season 2 — Plus: New Plot and Setting Revealed

The Exorcist has taken possession of John Cho, tapping the Sleepy Hollow vet to join the series’ second season as a regular.

As TVLine previously reported, the thriller is overhauling its cast in Season 2 as the priestly trio of Alfonso Herrera, Kurt Egyiawan and Ben Daniels (aka the only series regulars returning) preside over a new possession case.

According to Fox, Herrera’s Father Ortega and Daniels’ newly collarless Marcus Keane find themselves out of Chicago and on the road, searching out evil. Ultimately, the two men are led to Cho’s Andrew Kim, a former child psychologist who runs a group home for five at-risk foster children on a secluded private island off the coast of Seattle. When one of the children under Andrew’s care is targeted by a powerful force, the two priests head west, setting themselves on a collision course with Hell.

Cho will next be seen in Season 3 of Hulu’s Difficult People as a recurring love interest for Billy Eichner.

The Exorcist returns with Season 2 on Friday, Sept. 29 at 9/8c.