Game of Thrones Season 7: Deciphering Those Cryptic Episode Descriptions

Any of you maesters out there have the “Figuring out what’s really going on in vague Game of Thrones episode descriptions” link in your chains?

If so, now’s the time to use that expertise: HBO on Friday released the titles and synopses of Season 7’s first three episodes.

Staying true to form, the network is giving us mere morsels of the action in each episode, but we’ve got a few ideas about what might be going on in each installment. Let’s break it down, shall we?

Season 7, Episode 1: “Dragonstone” (airing Sunday, July 16, at 9/8c)

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS | Jon organizes the defense of the North. Cersei tries to even the odds. Daenerys comes home.

OUR THOUGHTS | Dragonstone castle once belonged to House Targaryen and is a logical place for Daenerys to “come home” to when her forces reach Westeros. Cersei’s clearly not willing to let her ascension to the Iron Throne — however twisted it may be — go away anytime soon, so perhaps this is where we’ll get that cool map-room scene from the trailer? And “Jon organizes the defense of the North” could be apply to half of the Season 6 episodes, honestly.

Season 7, Episode 2: “Stormborn” (airing Sunday, July 23)

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS | Daenerys receives an unexpected visitor. Jon faces a revolt. Tyrion plans the conquest of Westeros.

OUR THOUGHTS | Daenerys came into the world during a violent meteorological event; it’s why she’s often referred to as “Daenerys Stormborn.” Might an event of equally huge importance, perhaps tied to khaleesi’s “unexpected visitor,” happen during the season’s second episode? Jon’s revolt is likely among those he’s trying to unite in the North, and as much as we don’t want to see that happen, is it wrong that we kinda do just so little Lyanna Mormont can shut everyone down the way she did last time? Finally, we’re most excited to see Tyrion in his element: Drinking wine, knowing things — such as how to help Daenerys take over Westeros — and finally (!) having the backing of a leader who values him for his strengths.

Season 7, Episode 3: “The Queen’s Justice” (airing Sunday, July 30)

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS | Daenerys holds court. Cersei returns a gift. Jaime learns from his mistakes.

OUR THOUGHTS | The title is tricky — to which “queen” does it refer? Daenerys? Cersei? Both? — but “Jaime learns from his mistakes” is very intriguing. He didn’t act quickly enough when Mad King Aerys laid waste to King’s Landing, but will he have the fortitude to stop Really Unbalanced Queen Cersei before she does even more damage to the city and its people? (Or, you know, it could be that he finds out he has another sister and chooses not to sleep and/or fall in love with her.)

