TVLine Items: Jill Flint's Bull Encore, Arrow Explosion 'Fallout' and More

Jill Flint is looking to grab Bull by the horns, again.

The Night Shift star is set to reprise her role as attorney Diana Lindsay — Bull’s sometime love interest/oftentime adversary — in the Season 2 premiere, EW.com reports. This will mark her fourth appearance on the CBS legal drama, the most recent one airing in April.



Flint’s previous TV credits also include Royal Pains, The Good Wife and Mercy. Bull returns Tuesday Sept. 26 at 9/8c.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* On the heels of The Flash revealing its season premiere title — “Rebirth” (read more here) — Arrow (which will kick off Season 6 with “Fallout”) and Legends of Tomorrow (returning with a “Freakshow”) have done same. Supergirl, what say you?

* Renowned Halloween director John Carpenter is developing the horror series Tales for a Halloween Night for Syfy network, based on Carpenter’s graphic-novel anthology of the same name.

* USA Network’s Olive Forever comedy pilot has added Sarah Yarkin (The Good Place) and Adam DiMarco (The Magicians) as series regulars opposite newcomer Emily Rudd. The comedy series follows Olive (Rudd), a high school student and con artist/thief as she adjusts to life in a new town, a new school and a new foster home. Yarkin will portray Olive’s new best friend, while DiMarco will play Olive’s crush.

* FX has secured the rights to adapt the bestselling book Hue 1968 into a limited event series. Set during the Vietnam War, the story shows the impact of the grisly attack that forever changed America’s involvement in Vietnam.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?