Ratings: Battle of the Network Stars Tumbles, Big Brother Keeps Rising

Battle of the Network Stars‘ “Sex Symbols vs. Variety” face-off drew 3 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating on Thursday night, dropping 25 and 30 percent from its premiere.
Leading out of that, The Gong Show (3 mil/0.7) slipped 14 and 22 percent from its own launch. Opening ABC’s night, Boy Band (2.8 mil/0.7) ticked up.
Over on CBS, Big Brother (6 mil/1.9) rose 11 and 19 percent week-to-week, dominating the night in the demo with another season high. Zoo (2.9 mil/0.6) ticked up, while a Big Bang rerun drew Thursday’s biggest audience (7.2 million).
NBC’s Game Night (4.1 mil/0.8) and The Wall (4.5 mil/0.9) each dipped a tenth, while The Night Shift (4.2 mil/0.7) held steady.
Well, of course Big Brother is going to rise when you compare it against battle of the Network Stars. LOLS. Come up with a better comparison.
You… misread? BB rose versus its previous airings. Has nothing to do with BONS, no comparison was made. “LOLS”