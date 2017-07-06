Teen Wolf Moving to Sundays for Its Final 10 Episodes This Summer

By /

Teen Wolf‘s end is finally in sight — not that we’re at all ready to say goodbye to the (mostly) good people of Beacon Hills.

RELATEDTeen Wolf Star Offers Warning for Final Episodes: ‘A Lot of People Die’
Teen Wolf Series Finale Set Photos
Launch Gallery

The final 10 episodes of the MTV drama will begin airing Sunday, July 30 at 8/7c, TVLine’s sister site Variety reports. (That’s right, folks — we’re moving to Sundays!) Additionally, the cast will appear at San Diego Comic-Con, where they’ll unveil a special sneak peek of the final episodes.

Teen Wolf wrapped filming on the series finale, which will also serve as the show’s 100th episode, back in March.

VIDEOSTeen Wolf Teaser: A New Enemy Hunts Scott’s Pack in Season 6B

TVLine recently caught up with Linden Ashby (aka Sheriff Stilinski), who offered up this chilling warning for the final 10 episodes: “A lot of people actually do die. It’s really about fear and people coming together in different camps, and it’s about intolerance. It’s about a lot of things that are pretty current right now. I think it’s going to be good.”

RELATEDTeen Wolf‘s ‘Chaotic’ Final Episodes: What Brings [Spoiler] to Town?

Your hopes for Teen Wolf‘s final run? Drop ’em in a comment below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Gerald says:
    July 6, 2017 at 9:44 AM

    AHHHHHhhhh. So Sad and Excited at the same time.

    Reply
ad
 