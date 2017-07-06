Teen Wolf Moving to Sundays for Its Final 10 Episodes This Summer

Teen Wolf‘s end is finally in sight — not that we’re at all ready to say goodbye to the (mostly) good people of Beacon Hills.

The final 10 episodes of the MTV drama will begin airing Sunday, July 30 at 8/7c, TVLine’s sister site Variety reports. (That’s right, folks — we’re moving to Sundays!) Additionally, the cast will appear at San Diego Comic-Con, where they’ll unveil a special sneak peek of the final episodes.

Teen Wolf wrapped filming on the series finale, which will also serve as the show’s 100th episode, back in March.

TVLine recently caught up with Linden Ashby (aka Sheriff Stilinski), who offered up this chilling warning for the final 10 episodes: “A lot of people actually do die. It’s really about fear and people coming together in different camps, and it’s about intolerance. It’s about a lot of things that are pretty current right now. I think it’s going to be good.”

Your hopes for Teen Wolf‘s final run? Drop ’em in a comment below.