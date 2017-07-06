Selma Blair Heathers Reboot Cast
Shutterstock

Selma Blair Joins Heathers Reboot

By /

Lick up this Heathers casting news, baby, lick it up: Selma Blair is joining the cast of Paramount Television’s forthcoming reboot.

The Anger Management star broke the news Thursday when she posted a photo of herself, in costume on set, accompanied by the caption, “Do I look like step Mother Theresa?” (a nod to a line from the 1988 cult film).

RELATEDHeathers Reboot, Alicia Silverstone’s American Woman Leaving TV Land — Find Out Where They’ll Air

Do I look like step Mother Theresa ? @heathers #paramountnetwork2018

A post shared by Selma Blair (@therealselmablair) on

Blair will recur as Jade, a rough-edged, gold-digging stripper who is married to the 82-year-old father of Heather Duke (played by Brendan Scannell).

RELATEDShannen Doherty Joins Heathers Reboot on TV Land, Shares First Photo

Described by the network as a “pitch-black comedy anthology set in the present day,” Heathers follows Veronica Sawyer (played by Under the Dome‘s Grace Victoria Cox) and a trio of vicious Heathers played by relative newcomers Melanie Field, Scannell and Jasmine Matthews. James Scully will play JD.

As previously announced, original film cast member Shannen Doherty (CharmedBeverly Hills, 90210) will guest-star as a “pivotal, unnamed” role in the reboot, which was originally planned for TV Land but now is slated to debut in 2018 on Paramount Network (which is what the cable channel now known as Spike TV will be called, come January).

In addition to Anger Management, Blair’s TV roles include American Crime StoryWeb TherapyKath & Kim and Zoe, Duncan, Jack & Jane.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Nathan Everett says:
    July 6, 2017 at 7:53 PM

    I was just thinking about her today

    Reply
  2. Ken says:
    July 6, 2017 at 7:56 PM

    “F**k me gently with a chainsaw. Do I look like Mother Theresa?” love it!

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 