Melrose Place Turns 25: Darren Star Recalls 9 Crazy, Controversial Twists (Including One He Still Finds 'Chilling')

The only thing crazier than the plot twists served up by Melrose Place during its 226-episode run is the fact that it’s been nearly a quarter of a century since the madness began.
This Saturday, July 8, marks the 25th anniversary of the world’s introduction to Melrose Place — that fateful day Allison Parker’s cowboy boot-rocking roommate moved out in the middle of the night, sticking her with the rent — so TVLine invited series creator Darren Star to take a stroll down memory lane. Or at least a dip in the memory pool.
Star says he followed a singular philosophy in crafting the Beverly Hills, 90210 spinoff: “Never be boring.” And it never was — at least not once Heather Locklear’s Amanda Woodward arrived to shake things up midway through the show’s floundering first season. (But more on that later.)
Browse our gallery of memorable twists — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment below: What was your favorite Melrose twist?
Kimberly and that wig snatch!
You mean THIS magic moment?
“Matt, you’re pathetic.”
“And your… wig is crooked.”
Matt and Kimberly had so many great scenes together. I’m rewatching the show and recognize so many famous guest stars. Jason Beghe from Chicago PD played Matt’s HIV positive boyfriend!
This show really was fun to watch.
Oh I still love this show so much to this day. The entertainment value holds up pretty well, even though the picture quality doesn’t. This makes me want to rewatch and relive all of the other great twists the show packed in. So many crazy plots … Sydney as a prostitute turned madam; Richard going from a seemingly OK dude to a rapist who Jane killed and buried with Sydney’s help, only for him to rise out of his shallow grave and stalk her; the building explosion engineered by Kimberly (super super controversial bc of the current events); all things Jack Parezi; Bobby Parezi’s downward spiral; Samantha’s dad hitting and killing Sydney on the lawn of the church after she got married. I could go on and on. The show lost a lot of what made it great in seasons 6 and 7, but I will always enjoy what the show accomplished.
——
And regarding the cancer storyline, I really liked that very human, very sincere moment between Michael and Amanda later, when he had something he could blackmail her with (or something like that) and he showed her kindness, telling her that he did love her once. Michael was a total scumbag, but he wasn’t soulless.
Who was Richard? I cant recall and I watched the show hehe
In season 3, Jane started working for that design firm, Mackenzie Hart – Mackenzie was the wife with all of the talent and Richard Hart was her husband, who ran the business side. Mackenzie died in the apartment explosion because she had come over to confront Richard about his affair with Jane. Jane then ruthlessly stepped into her spot at the company and kept her relationship with Richard going. They kept getting in fights over the business and I think broke up, but kept working together. Richard raped her in a hotel room when they were away on business. Jane was a wreck afterwards and killed him later (I think maybe in self-defense because he was coming at her? Or she at least believed he was bc of her previous trauma). One of the things he did when he stalked her in early season 4 was when Jane got into her bed, she screamed, immediately jumped out, and pulled the covers back. Richard had dumped a bunch of dirt in her bed in a reference to how she buried him in the desert! I think he did end up getting killed for real, but I don’t remember how. Gotta rewatch, fun times for me!
Loved Melrose place ! It was too bad the Cw’s 2.0 version was not up to the standards! Hope it comes back … Can heather locklear be in the Cw’s Dynasty?
I may be in the minority here, but I wish they would have given Melrose Place 2.0 a little bit longer. I really liked the end and Katie Cassidy was a great match for Amanda! I didn’t have a problem with the appearance of original cast members including Sydney who was one of my favorite characters from the original series! Speaking of the original series my most chilling moment was when Sydney and Michael are making out at the beach house and the camera moves outside and pans around to slowly reveal a presumed dead but very much alive Kimberly staring at them! No one talks about that moment! I liked that more than the scar… the creepy look on Kimberly’s face had me glued to my screen the rest of that season!
You aren’t! Katie fit in pretty well alongside Heather.