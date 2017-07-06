Jane the Virgin Star Justin Baldoni Developing Male-Themed Talk Show

One of Jane Villanueva’s main men is branching out… and he’s got things to say.

Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni is developing a men’s-oriented talk show, according to our sister site Variety. The show, entitled The Men’s Room, will be a weekly panel discussion about “what it means to be a man today,” covering a broad range of topics like marriage, fitness and fatherhood.

Baldoni will produce and serve as moderator to a panel of five men as they open up and discuss these hot topics from a man’s point of view. Set to begin filming next month, the show hasn’t been shopped to networks yet, but the goal is to partner with a premium digital platform to co-produce the first season.

“Men in our society have been socialized to suppress their feelings,” Baldoni says, positioning The Men’s Room as an alternative to traditionally female talk shows like The View. “We want to challenge men to open up and be OK talking to each other, and more importantly, form deep and meaningful relationships.” He anticipates some backlash, too: “We will probably get our fair share of negative feedback, but we think that’s a good thing.”

VIDEOSJane the Virgin Star Justin Baldoni Briefs Us on His Madam Secretary Visit

Baldoni co-stars as Jane’s baby daddy/on-and-off love interest Rafael on The CW’s Jane the Virgin, which returns for a fourth season in October. He also guest-starred in a pair of episodes of CBS’ Madam Secretary earlier this year.

