Episodes Final Season Trailer: Can Matt Dig His Career Out of a New Rut?

“Matt LeBlanc” has hit a new professional roadblock in the trailer for the fifth and final season of Showtime’s Episodes.

As the long-MIA comedy’s final season  gets underway (Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10/9c), several months have passed and the game show hosted by Matt (played by Matt LeBlanc) is now a runaway hit. Alas for Matt, this means his years as an actor are completely forgotten. Meanwhile, Sean (Stephen Mangan) and Beverly (Tamsin Greig) are equally miserable, with their otherwise-promising new series, The Opposite of Us, under the leadership of their humorless and talentless ex-partner.

Might these two sets of career crossroads lead to a new team-up between Matt and Sean and Beverly? Watch the trailer above to see what the threesome might have cooking….

3 Comments
  1. Mark D. Moss says:
    July 6, 2017 at 12:55 PM

    Terrific! I had thought this one was gone. So glad there’s new eps to come!!

    Reply
  2. Ray says:
    July 6, 2017 at 1:20 PM

    It’s been off the air for so long, I don’t remember what happened in the past season or two other than Myra having a baby.

    Reply
  3. Christian says:
    July 6, 2017 at 1:27 PM

    Matt is photoshopped as f— in that poster lol!

    Reply
