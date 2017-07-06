Fox Eyes Empire, Star Crossover for Fall

Narratively speaking, this should be easier to pull off than the creatively complex Bones/Sleepy Hollow mashup: Fox is mulling a crossover between Lee Daniels’ musical-themed dramas Empire and Star, TVLine has learned exclusively.

A Fox spokesperson declined to comment, but sources confirm that the network — which is pairing the shows on Wednesdays this fall — is in talks to temporarily merge the universes of both series as part of a one-night premiere event on Sept. 27 (which is when Empire and Star are slated to kick off their respective fourth and second seasons).

Details on the potential (and, let’s face it, inevitable) crossover remain murky, but we’re going to go out on a limb and speculate that Fox would not pass up an opportunity to put Taraji P. Henson’s Cookie and Queen Latifah’s Carlotta in the same room together.