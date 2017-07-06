Hawaii Five-0 Boss: Grace Park and Daniel Dae Kim 'Chose to Move On' Despite 'Unprecedented Raises'

Hawaii Five-0 boss Peter M. Lenkov has issued a second statement regarding Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park’s controversial exit from the CBS drama.

On the heels of Kim’s apparent confirmation that he and Park walked away from the series after failing to secure pay parity with fellow original cast members Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan, Lenkov issued an open letter to the “H50 Community” via Instagram in which he corroborated CBS’ earlier assertion that the actors were offered “unprecedented raises” to stick around.

“The truth is this: Both actors chose not to extend their contracts,” the EP wrote. “CBS was extremely generous and proactive in their renegotiation talks. So much so, the actors were getting unprecedented raises, but in the end they chose to move on. No one wanted to see them go — they are irreplaceable.”

Lenkov also revealed that an effort was underway to have Park return “for a handful of episodes” next season, but “for several reasons that didn’t work out.”

CBS on Wednesday insisted in its own statement that it “tried very hard to keep” Kim and Park,” offering them “large and significant salary increases.”

Read Lenkov’s entire statement below.