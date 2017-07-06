Hawaii Five-0 Boss: Grace Park and Daniel Dae Kim 'Chose to Move On' Despite 'Unprecedented Raises'

Hawaii Five-0 boss Peter M. Lenkov has issued a second statement regarding Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park’s controversial exit from the CBS drama.
On the heels of Kim’s apparent confirmation that he and Park walked away from the series after failing to secure pay parity with fellow original cast members Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan, Lenkov issued an open letter to the “H50 Community” via Instagram in which he corroborated CBS’ earlier assertion that the actors were offered “unprecedented raises” to stick around.
“The truth is this: Both actors chose not to extend their contracts,” the EP wrote. “CBS was extremely generous and proactive in their renegotiation talks. So much so, the actors were getting unprecedented raises, but in the end they chose to move on. No one wanted to see them go — they are irreplaceable.”
Lenkov also revealed that an effort was underway to have Park return “for a handful of episodes” next season, but “for several reasons that didn’t work out.”
CBS on Wednesday insisted in its own statement that it “tried very hard to keep” Kim and Park,” offering them “large and significant salary increases.”
Read Lenkov’s entire statement below.
“Large” and “significant” are not refutations of the lack of pay parity.
It is most likely a comparative issue. Large and significant compared to what they were earning.
Agreed!!
They’re pretty much confirming Dae Kim’s and Park’s complaint here. There’s not an actor alive who isn’t offered a ‘significant’ pay rise for renegotiating their contract post-season 7. CBS are clearing missing the principle that asian, or female actors should be getting the same pay as their white, male colleagues. I hope that CBS reconsiders this one, because it’s unjustifiable in the modern era.
Ain’t watching anymore. As a person of color, I have no plan to support a project which does not treat POC equally.
Not a person of color, but I won’t watch either. It is unfair, and it won’t be the same without them. Steve and Danny bickering, while delightful isn’t enough.
People are missing the second part of the equation here. Equal pay for equal work. The “equal work” part is not the case with either of them. If you’re asking for the same amount as the two leads, you should be working as much, and neither of them are leads in the show.
Well if you’re talking equal work, they’re in more episodes that Danny.
No, the principle everyone seems to be missing is that leading and supporting roles aren’t equal, nor should they be paid the same. It has nothing to do with race.
well, there’s still a race issue. Why are the white men the leads and the Asian characters supporting?
Because it’s a remake of the original show and Steve and Danny were white? Do you guys think Daniel Dae Kim was paid on the same level as some of his co-stars on Lost, even though he was a main character from the beginning? Of course not, because he wasn’t one of the leads.
Why are they supporting roles not leading roles? On what basis is the distinction made? They are all series regulars aren’t they?
I’m glad people can see that immediately. There’s a difference between the amount of money you get, and the principle of pay equity. When the Asian cast members can’t earn as much as the white ones, that’s a problem.
Unprecedented raises because they were grossly underpaid before.
Exactly. For that matter, even though it is a remake, they all started together as an ensemble show. I enjoyed Grace as the surfboard queen and sharpshooter who always hit her target and Daniel as the “cus” who worked just as hard and as often as any other actor from the beginning. In my head, McGarrett may be head of the Five-0 task force but not the lead in the show.
It’s all or none for me (although Scott Cain has been getting on my last nerve for a couple of years and wouldn’t miss him at all).
Correction – Caan
My guess is, the “significant raises” weren’t close to what Alex and Scott were getting so they decided to move on. They wanted equal pay to what their costars were getting and as they’ve been on the show just as long and are just as responsible for making it successful, I think they should be paid the same. I love Daniel and will follow him where ever he goes. Hawaii 5-0 is neither here nor there for me, I’ll watch it if I can and won’t worry about it if I can’t.
Another article stated they would be paid about 90% of Alex/Scott’s salary.
Hmmm, that’s interesting. I think I’d be happy with that big of a raise .. LOL!
Clearly missing the principle of the matter then… why take a 10% pay disparity just because of your gender/skin colour?
Ditto!
I think a big issue was that DDK and Park couldn’t get any kind of back-end deal like Caan and AOL, which is fairly lucrative for them. CBS sounds like they only offered DDK a production deal for his company, which is nowhere in the ballpark monetarily as the back-end stuff.
Say what what you want, CBS, you dimish your supposed ‘respected’ departing actors by calling them greedy.
And ignore the fact that corporate greed is the real culprit.
Hey, greed is good. Your property, you can do what you want with it.
Don’t mean I have to watch it. Dropping Blue Bloods because your political messaging went too far, too, so this is icing on the cake. Elementary is my last CBS show — and its recorded. No big deal if I just drop ol Sherlock and Joan while I’m at it.
See ya’, ya’ big dummies!
Heck, how underpaid were they that an “unprecedented” raise wouldn’t give them parity with Caan and O’Loughlin? And after seven years no less.
Exactly!
One would assume that Caan and O’Loughlin were being given larger and unprecedenteder pay rises.
Unprecedented maybe, but still not equal to the other two cast members they shared equal billing with…
Any reason CBS won’t come out and reveal their reasons for not paying them the same?
I expect they will add a hot woman to the cast and I’m looking forward to it
Already reported: http://tvline.com/2017/06/08/hawaii-five-0-season-8-spoilers-casting-new-series-regular-female/
So sad and too bad. Won’t be the same at all without these two very talented actors. Scott Caan is even in all the episodes.
CBS is racist? I’m so shocked! You’d think with all the shows starring people of color they’d be a little better about things like this………. oh, wait.
This is not a racial issue. Neither one of these two actors are main characters, they are on the same level as Chi McBride or Jorge Garcia. Why should they be paid what the stars make? Yes, we all loved their characters, but the show is built around Steve and Danny, not Kono and Chin Ho. Someone yesterday said “Ethel wasn’t paid what Lucy made, Robin wasn’t paid what Batman made”. That’s the case here also. They are not the stars of the show.
Kathy, I will agree that they are not the same as Steve (Alex). But come on Danny is no longer a regular, he isn’t there every week and his character is sorta the same every episode he is in, I could actually do without him. This show has become more of an ensemble with Daniel and Grace being in it just as much as Alex. If anything this show is like the Big Bang Theory when Amy and Bernadette both held out for a salary similar to the others since they are just as part of that show like these two. CBS should have opened their pockets and at least paid them the same Scott Caan.
I agree with you, Rick. I could do without Scott Caan entirely but will sorely miss Daniel and Grace. Too bad CBS couldn’t make it work, but I’ll follow Daniel and Grace wherever they go!
Disagree. They are not st all on the same level as Chi McBride and Jorge Garcia – neither of whom were part of the original cast. The four original cast members should have had equal billing and equal pay – it’s pretty ridiculous that they didn’t. I’m out for this season.
it’s still a racial issue. White men as the leads and Asian, African, and Latin characters are supporting characters. There’s definitely a racial issue there.
I 100% agree Kathy. I posted almost the identical response on the original post. 1) There is 0 fact that money was involved. It’s ALL supposition. 2) Just because they aren’t Caucasian means nothing. Here’s a simple way to look at it: Nobody knows the truth except CBS and the 2 actors. If you disagree, don’t watch it. Making massive drama over suppositions and rumors. It’s NUTS!
Agree.
I can’t believe what he says if true because this isn’t the first time that CBS didn’t want to pay the actors on successful shows. Brad Garrett, Mayim Bialik, and Melissa Rauch also had fight to get pay raises and still didn’t get the same as their coworkers. And that’s just the ones we hear about, I don’t want to know what’s going on behind the scenes.
Going to miss Daniel and the very hot Grace. Good luck and maybe someday you’ll both return.
This is about respect and CBS does not respect Grace Park and Daniel Dae Kim. CBS is wrong here this is racism.
They decided to move on despite us almost paying them like real people! I don’t understand. They were within 15% of master race and gender people!?!? How could they turn us down!
The story that keeps on giving…
What the heck with this statement.! Just say: I will miss them dearly.
I don’t know about you all, but I’m not buying this explanation. Why would they have walked if the raise had been so great? I can understand Alex making more since he is the “star” of the show, but Scott, seriously? There is no reason that Daniel and Grace should not have been making as much as him. Big mistake, CBS. It was only one more season. Cut some of those big name extras you are always bringing in. And for that reason, I’m out.
I don’t see how this puts CBS in any better light than before. They are giving them “significant” and “unprecedented” raises, and yet it still isn’t on the same level. How much were these actors, ones who do more conventions and publicity than the “leads”, underpaid before? I find it distasteful that CBS and the executive producers are trying to paint these hardworking actors as greedy for simply asking to be paid fairly for their level of work.
How sad for them that an “unprecedented” pay raise still couldn’t get them parity with their white costars, and because of it this show will be losing two talented actors, and the TV landscape will be losing two talented POC representatives, at least until they find their next gigs.
Apparently the show and CBS are afraid of backlash from fans and so they keep insisting that it was the actors that choose to leave rather than the show and CBS failing to pay the actors what the actors felt they deserved which was the same pay as the other actors. Kind of like The Big Band Theory where Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar eventually got the same $1 million per episode salary as the Jim Parson and the other original cast members. The rest of that cast which started a few years after the original cast did not get the same salaries as original cast this coming season but the original cast agreed to waive some of their salaries so their cast mates could get a larger increase. This apparently didn’t happen on H5O.
It’s not racist, its standard industry practice, to pay supporting cast members less than the leads.
I’ve tried to explain this to people too, but all I end up doing is wanting to slam my head against a wall. :)
Perhaps it’s not that we don’t understand your explanation, but that we already understood your explanation before you started explaining it and don’t agree with the idea that the two white guys are ‘leads’ and the other two are ‘supporting characters’, yeah?
The problem IS the industry practice. Telling us it’s industry practice doesn’t solve that problem. Dae Kim and Park are making an appropriate stand against bad practice, and by the looks of this comments section people are overwhelmingly in support of them.
You may not agree that they’re the leads on this particular show, but the original make it quite clear that’s the case, as does how the remake was initially unveiled. The leads started at a higher salary because that’s how this works.
People are overwhelmingly in support of them because they love their characters and/or don’t understand how the business works. You can’t just pay supporting actors on the same level as show leads. There’s a bunch of different tiers and what you do on one show may very well have a negative domino effect. The idea of “equal pay” is ridiculous when characters and the actors’ values aren’t the same.
there is a race issue at play here. White men are in lead roles, and Asian, Black, Latino actors are relegated to supporting roles. That’s a race issue.
CBS has SWAT premiering this season starring a black man, Shemar Moore. Of course it will surely be a race issue when it’s cancelled if nobody watches it.
Shemar Moore is a proven quantity. If he were an unknown, this would be a very different story.
Agree. Why does everything have to be racist? It’s ALWAYS about the bottom line. They were supporting actors. They get paid accordingly. I love them so much and do wish they could have stayed. But we will never know what really happened. Get over it.
I don’t believe you? You might have made an offer, but Daniel and Grace felt you could have done better,And since you didn’t give them what they wanted they choose to leave.H50 was one of the good shows. I will miss it. 😓
Don’t forget another issue here. This show films in Hawaii. Park reportedly only want to be in half the episodes, so she could be home with her family more. H5O forces the actors to either be away from home for long periods of time or move their families to Hawaii (although if I made anything like $150K per episode, I would not be complaining).
First Criminal Minds & now this. Way to go CBS, not.
Funny how just about every single one of the people he mentions are either supporting or recurring characters. It’s almost like he doesn’t think DDK and Grace don’t deserve to spoken on the same level as Caan and AOL. Plus his statement seems to almost put blame on those two while it could easily have been avoided had CBS not been so stingy for so long.
Well my mum who is a big fan told me outright, she won’t watch it without Park or Kim because they’re the heart of the show. I tend to agree and I’m not a fan. I don’t think ours will be an opinion in isolation.
“No one wanted to see them go — they are irreplaceable.”
…….but we’re totally going to replace them with much cheaper actors.
Basically. Wouldn’t be surprised if the suits are happy since they don’t have to spend as much money now and can continue reaping millions of dollars worth of salary and rewards for little to no work on the show itself.
I’m glad to see that they were offered unprecedented raises. They are two of my favorite actors. I wish them well. They are not leads so they shouldn’t get equal pay. BTW, I’m sick of the bickering of Danny and Steve. A little goes a long way and they have been overdoing it lately. Please stop some of it. Thanks.
Sorry CBS it apparently wasn’t enough and their protestations to the contrary isn’t helping. I realize these two aren’t the leads but the fact that this show is most likely in its last season, why not give them parity for one year. If they are irreplaceable than Alex isn’t either and he has already stated he wants to go after this year. Also CBS wouldn’t have to do any of this if they would actually go to the trouble of diversifying their line up instead of most of their entire schedule is made up of white males. I have to wonder how much longer Les Moonves and CBS will have the title to” most watched network” with this kind of crap
Unless it was equal pay it doesn’t count.
I’d like to know what the offer was compared to Alex and Scott
This seems to be a real issue with CBS. I thought it was just the women but now I think otherwise.