TVLine Items: Andy Garcia Is HBO's Mr. Roarke, Luke Cage Castings and More

HBO’s TV-movie about Fantasy Island star Hervé Villechaize has found its Mr. Roarke, in Oscar-nominated actor Andy Garcia.

My Dinner With Hervé stars Game of Thrones‘ Peter Dinklage in the title role, while Garcia will play Richardo Montalbán aka the Mr Roarke to Villechaize’s Tattoo on the aforementioned 1970s/80s ABC drama.

In addition to Dinklage, Dinner‘s invite list includes Jamie Dornan, Mireille Enos, Oona Chaplin, Harriet Walter and David Straithorn.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Marvel’s Luke Cage has added Mustafa Shakir (The Deuce) and Gabrielle Dennis (Rosewood) for Season 2, playing John McIver, a charismatic Harlem leader focused on vengeance, and Tilda Johnson, a holistic doctor whose complicated history with the neighborhood continues to haunt her.

RELATEDLittle Women Miniseries Coming to PBS

* The Masterpiece for PBS/BBC One adaptation of Little Women has added Emily Watson (Genius) as matriarch Marmee March and Michael Gambon (Fortitude) as the March family’s benevolent neighbor Mr. Laurence. The cast also includes Angela Lansbury as Aunt March, Willa Fitzgerald as Meg, Kathryn Newton as Amy, Annes Elwy as Beth, Maya “daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan” Hawke as Jo and Jonah Hauer-King as Laurie Laurence.

* BBC One has cast Bill Nighy (Love Actually) and Catherine Keener (Get Out) in its adaptation of the Agatha Christie novel Ordeal by Innocence, which investigates the murder of philanthropist Rachel Argyll after her adopted son has been tried and convicted of the crime. The ensemble cast also includes Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey), Ed Westwick (Gossip Girl), Alice Eve (Entourage) and Eleanor Tomlinson (The White Queen).

* Viceland has released a first look at the James Van Der Beek comedy What Would Diplo Do?, which is described as “Louie meets WorldStar HipHop crossed with This Is Spinal Tap”, Van Der Beek plays a fictional version of the Grammy-winning DJ Diplo, an incredible musician and horrible person to be around. Press PLAY on the video below for a sneak peak at the new series premiering Thursday Aug. 3.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?