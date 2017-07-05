TVLine Items: Psych Movie Adds WWE Champ, Alphas Alum to Castle and More

Psych: The Movie has added a new baddie for Gus and Shawn to (literally?) grapple with.

Four-time WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte “Daughter of Ric” Flair is making her acting debut in the reunion movie as Heather Rockrear, the sidekick to Zachary Levi’s recently cast villain, Thin White Duke, TVGuide.com reports.

Flair is among good (wrestling) company as the series has previously cast other professional wrestlers in guest-starring roles, including John Cena, The Bella Twins, The Miz, Stacy Keibler, Big Show and Mickie James.

Psych: The Movie will premiere this December on USA Network.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Season 3 of Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle has added Laura Mennell (Alphas) as Hedda Parsons, the queen of the New York Nazi Reich scene, and Eijiro Ozaki (Heroes Reborn) as Japanese Admiral Inokuchi, our sister site Deadline reports. Both roles are recurring.

* Jennifer Ferrin (Hell on Wheels) and Miriam Morales (Orange Is the New Black) have joined Season 2 of Amazon’s Sneaky Pete in the recurring roles of an NYPD detective and Ellen’s teacher, respectively, Deadline reports.

* The Epix comedy Graves has cast Michael Cyril Creighton (Jack in a Box) in the Season 2 recurring role of Phoenix, a “Man-doula” for new mom Olivia Graves (Heléne Yorke).

* Netflix has released another teaser for the upcoming series Ozark, which follows a financial advisor (played by Jason Bateman) who has been laundering money for a drug kingpin and must quickly relocate his wife (The Big C’s Laura Linney) and family to a summer resort community in Missouri. Press PLAY below to see the teaser for the new series, debuting Friday, July 21.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?