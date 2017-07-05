Sons of Anarchy Spinoff Update: Mayans MC Pilot to Be Reshot, Recast

FX is sending its Sons of Anarchy spinoff into the shop for a tune-up.

TVLine has learned that the pilot for Mayans MC — the in-the-works SOA offshoot centered on the Mayan Motorcycle Club — is being completely reshot and partially recast.

Additionally, Deadline reports that Norberto Barba (The Bridge, Preacher, The Path) has been brought in as an exec producer and will direct the new pilot.

It remains unclear which roles will be recast, by the original Mayans MC pilot included Battlestar Galactica‘s Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica) and Revolution‘s JD Pardo.

Set in a post-Jax world, Mayans MC follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes’ (Pardo) entrance into the Mayan Motorcycle Club charter on the border of Mexico and California; Anarchy fans will recall the Mayans as a force to be reckoned with, one that tangled with SAMCRO on numerous occasions.

Anarchy boss Kurt Sutter co-created Mayans with co-executive producer Elgin James.