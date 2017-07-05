Sons of Anarchy Spinoff Update: Mayans MC Pilot to Be Reshot, Recast

FX is sending its Sons of Anarchy spinoff into the shop for a tune-up.
TVLine has learned that the pilot for Mayans MC — the in-the-works SOA offshoot centered on the Mayan Motorcycle Club — is being completely reshot and partially recast.
Additionally, Deadline reports that Norberto Barba (The Bridge, Preacher, The Path) has been brought in as an exec producer and will direct the new pilot.
It remains unclear which roles will be recast, by the original Mayans MC pilot included Battlestar Galactica‘s Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica) and Revolution‘s JD Pardo.
Set in a post-Jax world, Mayans MC follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes’ (Pardo) entrance into the Mayan Motorcycle Club charter on the border of Mexico and California; Anarchy fans will recall the Mayans as a force to be reckoned with, one that tangled with SAMCRO on numerous occasions.
Anarchy boss Kurt Sutter co-created Mayans with co-executive producer Elgin James.
Zero interest in this. I didnt find the mayans appealing as anything but an occasional foil or partner for soa and after the way they ended the original so predictably dark.
Can’t wait for this show to air…..whatever is SOA related I will check it out!!
Can’t wait to watch Mayans MC. Will be anxiously waiting!!
I don’t understand why we need this show after how good the original SOA was.
Can’t wait to see Mayans MC if it’s 1/2 as good as sons it should be worth watching, you will know just by watching the pilot. Bring it on
You might have a typo her sir: Battlestar Galactica‘s Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica)
Adama: “So say we all”
*here
One of the worst ideas for spinoff in years.
Wow. That’s how you stretch yourself Kurt.
I DON’T SEE THIS PILOT EVERY MAKING TO FX!!! I HAVE BEEN READING ABOUT THIS FOR THE LAST 2 YRS??? I MEAN, WHAT’S ALL THE PROBLEMS THAT IT HAS TO BE RESHOT AND RECAST???? ISN’T IT TO LATE TO START AGAIN????
Completely agree with this:
