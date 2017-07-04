Fall TV Preview

Will & Grace (and Jack and Karen) Have Got the Feelin' in New Promo

Will & Grace have a little kick in their step in NBC’s newly released promo for the upcoming Season 9.

The 30-second spot, which dropped on the Fourth of July, features stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally. The foursome can be seen gettin’ down to James Brown’s “I Got the Feelin'” — and it’s all going swimmingly… until it comes time to find their seats.

RELATEDNBC Fall Premiere Dates: The Voice and This Is Us Kick Things Off, Taken Is MIA

The Will & Grace revival kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9/8c, alongside the season premieres of Superstore, The Good Place and Great News (at 8, 8:30 and 9:30 pm, respectively). The 12-episode ninth season debuts 11-plus years after the Must See TV sitcom’s original May 2006 series finale aired, and was sparked by a mini episode filmed for the 2016 presidential election.

Hit the PLAY button above to watch the latest ad for Will & Grace‘s return, then tell us if you’ll be tuning in this September.

3 Comments
  1. padraicjacob says:
    July 4, 2017 at 10:30 AM

    I really hope this doesn’t disappoint. I’m so excited for this revival.

    Reply
  2. Jinjeon says:
    July 4, 2017 at 12:00 PM

    I hope they finally win that Golden Globe! This show deserves it more than any show.

    Reply
  3. N says:
    July 4, 2017 at 1:10 PM

    Yes!

    Reply
