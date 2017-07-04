Best TV Episodes Of 2017
The Best TV Episodes of 2017 (So Far)

According to the calendar, we’re only halfway through 2017… but it feels like we’ve already watched about a decade’s worth of great TV this year, doesn’t it?

Peak TV is really peaking right now, with dozens of great shows airing all across the networks and cable, and new gems popping up on the streaming services seemingly every week. (Slow down, Netflix!) The result: an avalanche of quality dramas and comedies for our viewing pleasure. (And it truly has been a pleasure.)

Best TV Episodes of 2017, So Far
Veep Season 6 Episode 8 Judge Selina Launch Gallery

To celebrate this embarrassment of riches, we here at TVLine are looking back at the year in TV so far and picking out our very favorite episodes of 2017. We suggested, we debated, we nearly came to blows… but when the dust settled, we had a list of 20 fantastic episodes, all airing over the past six months.

Check out the photo gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — to see which shows and episodes made the cut, along with our take on what made them so fantastic. If we missed a favorite of yours (and we’re sure we did), please feel free to jog our memories in the comments… because we could always use a few more great shows to watch.

31 Comments
  1. Tom says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:13 AM

    *raises hand* Girls is a COMEDY? Granted I only watched the first season, and I know it’s classified as such, but it certainly rarely felt it to me

    Reply
  2. tracy rodriguez says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:14 AM

    You missed my favorites which is shadowhunters

    Reply
  3. KarenL (@Aleveria) says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:16 AM

    I’m SO glad you gave Legion a nod. Such an underrated show, and I don’t see it getting noticed many places other than genre sites. I can’t wait for season 2!

    Reply
  4. Kia says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:17 AM

    can’t believe you didn’t include either one of the last two episodes of Bones, just…

    Reply
  5. ndixit says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:21 AM

    I would disagree with the AOS and Legion choices, not because those episodes weren’t good, but because I feel other eps in the season were even better. For AOS, I found ‘What If’ and ‘Self-Control’ absolute masterpieces. Then for Legion, I absolutely adored Chapter 7. The entire sequence of David breaking out of his mind and what is happening everywhere else is a thing of beauty. Not to mention, we get British rational mind David and Lenny at her creepiest.

    Reply
  6. Liz says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:30 AM

    “Moo-Moo,” from B99, was a masterful tackling of a heavy topic for a comedy without feeling like it was a Very Special ep of B99 imo, and while still remaining really funny. Plus, Terry Crews and Andrew Braugher are amazing and were particularly excellent in that ep.

    Reply
  7. Gena says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:31 AM

    I’ve only seen four of these — including ‘The Good Place’ and ‘This Is Us,’ both of which I loved — but extra thanks for mentioning ‘Great News’ (that ‘Snowmageddon’ episode was easily my favorite, as well) and ‘Brockmire’ (Jim snorting the abortion pill… good lord :D ).

    My personal pick would be “Hero or Hate Crime?” from ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ — easily the best and funniest episode of anything I saw during the whole 2016-17 season. :) (As for ‘Speechless,’ my favorite new show of the season, I was a little disappointed that it didn’t get mentioned here; but then I would really have trouble settling on one fave episode, especially among the three January episodes, as well as the last five that ran in April-May…)

    Reply
  8. kmw says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:37 AM

    Bones series finale was awesome. Should have been included as well but I agree with all your choices

    Reply
  9. Kevin Tran says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:24 AM

    The This Is Us episode titled “Memphis” is by far the best in Season 1 and it made me cry throughout the hour.

    Reply
  10. TvPeong says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:26 AM

    Memphis was phenomenal. When Randall held William’s face and told him to breathe… I’m tearing up right now thinking of it. I can’t wait to see what Season 2 of This is Us will bring us.

    Reply
  11. Hans Shnee says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:30 AM

    You guys must be drunk. No Vampire Diaries, Originals) I thought this season was soooo great?) and no Game of Thriones??? smh

    Reply
  12. ninergrl6 says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:31 AM

    I’m surprised you didn’t include anything from Supernatural. “Regarding Dean,” “Stuck in the Middle (With You),” and “Who We Are” are all gems. It’s incredible how strong SPN is 12 seasons in.

    I also loved the series finale of Grimm.

    Reply
  13. digitalred93 says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:40 AM

    I’d add Lucifer’s season 2 finale, “The Good, the Bad, & the Crispy.” Jaw dropping with a double twist at the end (Lucifer’s solution for Mom and then what happens to him in the final moments of the episode). Amazing writing and acting all around.

    Reply
  14. evababy says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:47 AM

    Ewww… couldn’t disagree with you more on the Master of None episode. Thanksgiving was the best episode from that season. New York I Love You is a close second. The one you chose would be close the the bottom.

    I would have gone with Tornado for best Superstore episode.

    As for the rest… there are great episodes of shows y’all don’t cover that objectively stand out:

    B.A.N – Atlanta
    Chapter V – Dear White People
    Real As F**k – Insecure

    Reply
  15. ndixit says:
    July 4, 2017 at 9:26 AM

    I’d say The Flash’s musical ep was a delight and wonderfully performed by all.

    Reply
  16. Sarah says:
    July 4, 2017 at 9:47 AM

    The Season 11 finale and the series finale of Bones should have made the list.

    Reply
  17. Carol says:
    July 4, 2017 at 9:48 AM

    For me, hands down, the best episode I’ve seen in 2017 is ’12 Monkeys’ (S3/Ep 4 ‘Brothers’) – Beautifully written, directed and acted. My favorite scene from the episode is when Cassie splinters back to 2046. How Cole and Cassie hold on to each other after their long separation. Then Cole, taking a ragged breath, searches Cassie’s eyes for confirmation to what Ramses told him earlier. Cassie looking into his eyes – without saying a word slowly nods her head. The scene spoke volumes without the actors having to say one word. Stunningly beautiful and heartbreaking. Side note: The Cole and Ramses scenes were knocked out of the park too.

    Reply
  18. Maria says:
    July 4, 2017 at 10:12 AM

    Good call with Superstore/Cheyenne’s Wedding. This show is so underrated. I was a big Cheers fan back in the day, and Superstore kinda reminds me of Cheers, at least as far as being an “everyman” workplace sitcom with a highly talented cast.

    Reply
  19. Jamie says:
    July 4, 2017 at 10:39 AM

    Yeah… I’m calling a hard BS on the Master of None selection. “Thanksgiving” was a **stunning** piece of art – one of the best single episodes of television I’ve seen in years. It was heartbreaking, heartwarming, hilarious, quiet, chaotic, and contemplative. And above all else, it made viewers genuinely understand how beautifully complicated both family and life-long friendships can truly be all in one episode. It was also a master class in acting (come through, Angela Bassett!), and the writing/direction allowed viewers to feel the rises and falls in character conflicts at a wonderfully natural pace.
    “New York, I Love You” would come in second, with “Amarsi Un Po” sliding in at third for this season. If all you care about are romantic relationships, then “Amarsi Un Po” would be a favorite, but in terms of both quality and level of impact, “Thanksgiving” wins by a landslide.

    Reply
    • Cate says:
      July 4, 2017 at 12:35 PM

      Totally agree. This was a good season of Master of None but I’d also go for Thanksgiving and New York Stories then the dating one or the opener. Found the finale over long and over stretched.

      I’d add in The Flash and Once Upon a Time musical eps which were a lot of fun. The GLOW season finale was also pretty damn great

      Reply
  20. Ally Oop says:
    July 4, 2017 at 10:43 AM

    I definitely agree with putting This is Us on the list. While I have yet to see some of the shows on this list such as A Handmaid’s Tale and Catastrophe (which I do want to watch but there’s just way too much tv to keep caught up with) and I have yet to watch recent episodes of other shows like Orphan Black and Colony, there are a few other high quality episodes on tv I’d like to mention which I have seen from the past year:
    1) Call the Midwife – Episode 48
    2) Queen Sugar – Episode 12 (Far Too Long)
    3) Longmire – Episode 53 (The Stuff Dreams are Made of)
    4) Poldark – Episode 18
    5) Nashville – Episode 96 (I’ll Fly Away)

    Reply
  21. Beanergirl says:
    July 4, 2017 at 12:12 PM

    I also really appreciated both Episodes 8 and 10 of GLOW. The former was just a quiet, powerful commentary and the latter a joyful pay-off to the whole season.

    Reply
  22. Hipper says:
    July 4, 2017 at 12:13 PM

    That wasn’t even AGENTS OF SHIELD’s best episode of this stellar season. ‘Self Control’, the LMD capper that sent the show into the Framework pod was the best damn thing the show has ever done.

    Reply
  23. Kevin says:
    July 4, 2017 at 12:27 PM

    Reign Series Finale “All it cost Her” 💔👑

    Reply
  24. RD says:
    July 4, 2017 at 1:19 PM

    Twin Peaks 3 Episode 8-come on,be brave-there’s never been anything like it!

    Reply
