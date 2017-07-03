Shadowhunters Star Previews Jace's Future With Clary and Maia: 'It Gets Worse Before It Gets Better'

How many times can a guy be told “This means nothing” by a girl he’s hooking up with before it starts to take a toll on his self-esteem? For Shadowhunters‘ Jace, twice appears to be the charm.

Exactly one week after his back-alley make-out session with Maia — which was initiated by her saying, “Don’t think that this means anything” — Jace found himself locking lips with Clary at the Seelie Court, only after being assured that the kiss was meaningless.

“What’s he doing wrong?” Jace’s portrayer, Dominic Sherwood, asks TVLine. “Isn’t he a nice guy? Apparently no one wants to be with Jace. It’s terrible.” As it turns out, Jace’s romantic misery is very much in line with the writers’ plan for Jace — and there’s a whole lot more misery still to come.

Sherwood explains, “The writers keep telling me that it gets worse for Jace before it gets better, and I’m like, ‘When does it get better?’ We finished shooting Season 2, and it didn’t get better. We’ve spoken briefly about what’s coming in Season 3, and it doesn’t get better. So I ask them, ‘When is there a light at the end of the tunnel for Jace?’ and they’re like, ‘We don’t know.’ It just keeps getting worse.”

He says that Maia and Jace’s unexpected hookup was something he discussed with showrunner Darren Swimmer “well before it made its way onto the script. The writers really enjoyed Alicia and my chemistry on screen, so they wanted to explore it a little more. But we also needed to be careful; this show is based on books, and we have to show respect to that, while also keeping it fresh for fans of the show in its own right. That’s one of the reasons why it came about that it didn’t mean anything. They just wanted to explore each other for that moment in time.”

Jace and Maia’s magic moment “will come back up,” Sherwood says, “but we’re not going to revisit it at a relationship. That’s not what either of them want, and they both know that. There’s been an attraction since they met, but nothing above physical.”

In fact, Sherwood says he was surprised at how split the fans’ reactions to Jace and Maia were. He describes them as “very 50/50,” even comparing them to the reactions that Clary and Simon’s relationship got from fans of the show. “A lot of the fans choose to focus on the endgame,” he says, but reminds us that “everything we’re doing is a journey. We have to explore different avenues to get to that final goal, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Your thoughts on Jace’s future — or lack thereof — with Clary and Maia? Drop ’em in a comment below.