Maria Menounos Exits E! News in Wake of Brain Tumor Diagnosis/Surgery

Maria Menounos has stepped down as co-anchor of E! News, after undergoing surgery to remove a golf ball-sized meningioma brain tumor that had been pushing on her facial nerves.

Menounos told People that 99.9 percent of the benign tumor was removed on June 8 in a seven-hour procedure, and now she is healing and spending time with her mother, Litsa, who is battling Stage 4 brain cancer.

“I am so grateful for the past three years at E!, I had such an amazing time co-hosting with Jason Kennedy and working everyday with the wonderful roster of talent on the show including producers, staff and crew,” Menounos said in a statement. “It was such a special, good-hearted group and one I’ll always consider family…. I will truly miss everyone and looking forward to this next chapter in my life.”

“Our thoughts and support go out to Maria and her family and we wish them all the best knowing that Maria will tackle this with the same fierce dedication she is known for,” E! Entertainment president Adam Stotsky said in a statement. “We are grateful for Maria’s many contributions to E! over the past three years.”