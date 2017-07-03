American Idol may be coming back on ABC, but don’t count Fox out of the reality-singing-competition racket just yet.

The network is working on a new series to go up against Idol and The Voice, our sister site Variety explains. The gimmick: The new competition’s four finalists are chosen in the very first episode, and then must hold onto their slots as challengers vie for them each week. The ultimate winner is chosen in the finale.

The contest, which is the brainchild of Israel’s Armoza Formats, is known as The Final Four outside the United States. Per Variety, in the U.S., the name will be changed to avoid confusion with NCAA basketball tournaments.

In May, ABC outbid Fox to secure the right to revive the Idol franchise, which ended its 15-season run in 2016. Katy Perry will be one the rebooted series’ “anchor” judge; host Ryan Secrest has not yet formally signed on for the project.

Fox CEO Dana Walden, in defending Fox’s decision to not partake in Idol‘s reseurrection, told reporters in May that while “it feels bad knowing it’s coming back on another network…. It felt to us [after taking] meetings with [production company] Fremantle like it would be extremely fraudulent to bring the show back quickly.”

CEO Gary Newman then noted, “Instead of looking back at a show that’s been on the air before, we think it’s important to find something that feels new and distinctive and moves that genre forward, and that’s going to be our focus in the music space.”

TVLine has reached out to Fox for comment.

Are you intrigued by Fox’s new take on the reality-singing genre? Sound off in the comments!