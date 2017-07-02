Doubt Cancelled Ratings
Courtesy of CBS

Saturday Ratings: Doubt Is Expectedly Low as Cancellation Burn-Off Begins

By /

CBS’ Doubt drew 1.73 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating this Saturday night as the quickly cancelled drama’s burn-off run got underway. That is down sharply and expectedly from the 5.3 mil/0.8 and 4 mil/0.6 that its first two, foreboding episodes delivered back in February.

Doubt thus tied a 48 Hours rerun for the night’s lowest demo rating and trailed ABC’s Battle of the Network Stars repeat to deliver the smallest audience.

For comparison’s sake-ish, Training Day‘s recent Saturday burn-off run averaged 2.8 mil and a 0.3.

NBC’s coverage of NASCAR’s Coke Zero 400 led the quiet Saturday with 5 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating. ABC’s fresh In an Instant followed with 2.6 mil and a 0.5, while Fox’s MLB coverage did 2.5 mil and a 0.5.

5 Comments
  1. N says:
    July 2, 2017 at 12:39 PM

    I love this show

    Reply
  2. Michael Sacal says:
    July 2, 2017 at 1:14 PM

    “Doubt Is Expectedly Low as Cancellation Burn-Off Begins”

    Was there any doubt?

    Reply
  3. Temperance says:
    July 2, 2017 at 2:47 PM

    I’m never sure why they do this. They didn’t air enough original episodes to generate a following, and it’s already pre-cancelled, so why get invested?

    Reply
  4. Kathy (@Cliegal) says:
    July 2, 2017 at 3:03 PM

    I actually enjoyed this episode and I’m looking forward to the next. it’s better than some shows that got full season runs.

    Reply
