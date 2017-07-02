Saturday Ratings: Doubt Is Expectedly Low as Cancellation Burn-Off Begins

CBS’ Doubt drew 1.73 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating this Saturday night as the quickly cancelled drama’s burn-off run got underway. That is down sharply and expectedly from the 5.3 mil/0.8 and 4 mil/0.6 that its first two, foreboding episodes delivered back in February.

Doubt thus tied a 48 Hours rerun for the night’s lowest demo rating and trailed ABC’s Battle of the Network Stars repeat to deliver the smallest audience.

For comparison’s sake-ish, Training Day‘s recent Saturday burn-off run averaged 2.8 mil and a 0.3.

NBC’s coverage of NASCAR’s Coke Zero 400 led the quiet Saturday with 5 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating. ABC’s fresh In an Instant followed with 2.6 mil and a 0.5, while Fox’s MLB coverage did 2.5 mil and a 0.5.