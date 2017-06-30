This Is Us Season 2 Cast Promotion Kids
This Is Us: Seven Kid Actors Get Promotions Ahead of Season 2

By /

The This Is Us family is sticking together in Season 2… and getting more screentime.

The NBC hit drama has promoted seven of its kid actors to series regulars for its upcoming sophomore season, according to our sister site Deadline. That includes five of the young actors who play the Big Three in flashbacks: Hannah Zeile (teenage Kate), Niles Fitch (teenage Randall), Logan Shroyer (teenage Kevin), Mackenzie Hancsicsak (young Kate) and Parker Bates (young Kevin). Plus, the girls who play Randall and Beth’s two daughters Annie and Tess — Faithe Herman and Eris Baker — will also be series regulars next season.

You may notice one name missing from that list: Lonnie Chavis, who plays young Randall, will still appear in Season 2, but he won’t be a series regular since he already holds that status on Showtime’s upcoming comedy White Famous, starring SNL alum Jay Pharaoh.

This news follows Wednesday’s announcement that Jon Huertas (Miguel) and Alexandra Breckenridge (Sophie) have been upped to series regulars for Season 2 as well. (Boy, it’s getting crowded in the Pearson house, isn’t it?) They’ll all be back when This Is Us returns for Season 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

5 Comments
  1. padraicjacob says:
    June 30, 2017 at 3:08 PM

    Is making them all regulars just a move to make sure they are available as needed? With guest and reoccurring stars, I know there can sometimes be scheduling issues.

    Reply
    • Ben says:
      June 30, 2017 at 3:14 PM

      My guess is that’s probably what it is. Shame not to get young Randall sewn up as he is one of the best of them.

      Reply
    • Carla Krae says:
      June 30, 2017 at 3:16 PM

      Probably at least in part. It’s also appropriate for the kids’ agents to negotiate this status based on the show’s success.

      Reply
  2. Dominique says:
    June 30, 2017 at 3:17 PM

    out of curiosity; are they not making lonnie chavis a regular because it’s not allowed, given his age? or is the network not allowing it? because daniel gillies was a regular on both saving hope and the originals at the same time

    Reply
  3. Joey Padron says:
    June 30, 2017 at 3:28 PM

    Good news the actors to play the kid and teenage versions of Kate, Kevin, and Randall will be back on the show next season.

    Reply
