This Is Us: Seven Kid Actors Get Promotions Ahead of Season 2

The This Is Us family is sticking together in Season 2… and getting more screentime.

RELATEDThis Is Us Promotes Pair to Series Regular Ahead of Season 2

The NBC hit drama has promoted seven of its kid actors to series regulars for its upcoming sophomore season, according to our sister site Deadline. That includes five of the young actors who play the Big Three in flashbacks: Hannah Zeile (teenage Kate), Niles Fitch (teenage Randall), Logan Shroyer (teenage Kevin), Mackenzie Hancsicsak (young Kate) and Parker Bates (young Kevin). Plus, the girls who play Randall and Beth’s two daughters Annie and Tess — Faithe Herman and Eris Baker — will also be series regulars next season.

You may notice one name missing from that list: Lonnie Chavis, who plays young Randall, will still appear in Season 2, but he won’t be a series regular since he already holds that status on Showtime’s upcoming comedy White Famous, starring SNL alum Jay Pharaoh.

This news follows Wednesday’s announcement that Jon Huertas (Miguel) and Alexandra Breckenridge (Sophie) have been upped to series regulars for Season 2 as well. (Boy, it’s getting crowded in the Pearson house, isn’t it?) They’ll all be back when This Is Us returns for Season 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 26.