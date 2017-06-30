Colbert: Trump Is Not a Symptom of American Politics, 'He Is the Disease'

Stephen Colbert did not mince words when describing President Donald Trump’s infamous Thursday tweet storm, declaring, “It’s a buffet of s—t.”
On Thursday’s Late Show, Colbert addressed Trump’s attack on Morning Joe hosts (and real-life couple) Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, in which POTUS referred to the MSNBC personalities as “Psycho Joe” and “Crazy Mika,” before alleging that he turned Brzezinski away from a New Year’s Eve shindig at Mar-a-Lago because “she was bleeding badly from a face-lift.”
“First of all, someone bleeding badly at your door and you say no? It sounds like your health care plan,” Colbert observed. “This is shocking and vicious and so… on-brand.” Then, after showing his audience Brzezinski’s subtweet poking fun at the size of Trump’s hands (see below), Colbert argued that we should be “more worried about the size of his brain at this point.”
Afterwards, Colbert responded to Senator Lindsey Graham, who said that Trump’s tweet “represents what is wrong with American politics.”
“Hold it right there, Lindsey: This is not what’s wrong with American politics,” Colbert argued. “You don’t see Paul Ryan throwing shade at Chuck Schumer over his eye job. This is what’s wrong with the American president.
“Let’s stop pretending that Trump is a symptom of something,” Colbert continued. “He is the disease.”
Press PLAY on the video above to watch Colbert’s monologue in full, then sound off below.
Remember MustardGate? Good times…
Well said me Colbert. Keep up the good work!
Just curious, where is TvLine’s coverage of the CNN debacle of false reporting and mass firings? TvLine always covers all of the issues at Fox News…
Well said. Must not fit the objective.
Also just not true lol they don’t everything from Fox News.
Couldn’t disagree more with Colbert. Trump is 100% the result of where politics has been going the past 20 years. Just look at what happened a short time ago: Steve Scalise nearly killed by a deranged man who got angrier and angrier over politics. Judging by his social media accounts, the anger and nastiness that have filled the political environment resonated with him to the point where he’d try to murder sitting members of Congress. Days later, you have Democrats referring to Republicans as “evil”, trying to kill thousands of people, collecting “blood money” and so on while he was still in the ICU over proposed legislation they disagree with. That type of rhetoric led to Trump. And yes, the same type of stupid, nasty rhetoric will be used by a small group of Republican Congress members when Democrats are back in charge.
Agreed. Politicians are the disease. Political Parties are the disease.
It wouldn’t be a small group it was almost all of them for the last eight years. Dems aren’t perfect but republicans are the ones saying Dems aren’t people. And threatening us with violence / threatening to lynch our last president. Trump is definelty the worst traits from every politician rolled into one terrible person. He is the disease Colbert would not have been more right.