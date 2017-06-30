Colbert: Trump Is Not a Symptom of American Politics, 'He Is the Disease'

By /

Stephen Colbert did not mince words when describing President Donald Trump’s infamous Thursday tweet storm, declaring, “It’s a buffet of s—t.”

VIDEOSColbert Calls for President Trump to Resign in Scathing Late Show Monologue

On Thursday’s Late Show, Colbert addressed Trump’s attack on Morning Joe hosts (and real-life couple) Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, in which POTUS referred to the MSNBC personalities as “Psycho Joe” and “Crazy Mika,” before alleging that he turned Brzezinski away from a New Year’s Eve shindig at Mar-a-Lago because “she was bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

“First of all, someone bleeding badly at your door and you say no? It sounds like your health care plan,” Colbert observed. “This is shocking and vicious and so… on-brand.” Then, after showing his audience Brzezinski’s subtweet poking fun at the size of Trump’s hands (see below), Colbert argued that we should be “more worried about the size of his brain at this point.”

PHOTOSColbert Takes Late Show to Russia, Trolls President Trump on Twitter

Afterwards, Colbert responded to Senator Lindsey Graham, who said that Trump’s tweet “represents what is wrong with American politics.”

“Hold it right there, Lindsey: This is not what’s wrong with American politics,” Colbert argued. “You don’t see Paul Ryan throwing shade at Chuck Schumer over his eye job. This is what’s wrong with the American president.

“Let’s stop pretending that Trump is a symptom of something,” Colbert continued. “He is the disease.”

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Colbert’s monologue in full, then sound off below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

8 Comments
  1. peterwdawson says:
    June 30, 2017 at 5:32 AM

    Remember MustardGate? Good times…

    Reply
  2. Chris says:
    June 30, 2017 at 5:44 AM

    Well said me Colbert. Keep up the good work!

    Reply
  3. Mails24245 says:
    June 30, 2017 at 5:50 AM

    Just curious, where is TvLine’s coverage of the CNN debacle of false reporting and mass firings? TvLine always covers all of the issues at Fox News…

    Reply
  4. Coop says:
    June 30, 2017 at 5:53 AM

    Couldn’t disagree more with Colbert. Trump is 100% the result of where politics has been going the past 20 years. Just look at what happened a short time ago: Steve Scalise nearly killed by a deranged man who got angrier and angrier over politics. Judging by his social media accounts, the anger and nastiness that have filled the political environment resonated with him to the point where he’d try to murder sitting members of Congress. Days later, you have Democrats referring to Republicans as “evil”, trying to kill thousands of people, collecting “blood money” and so on while he was still in the ICU over proposed legislation they disagree with. That type of rhetoric led to Trump. And yes, the same type of stupid, nasty rhetoric will be used by a small group of Republican Congress members when Democrats are back in charge.

    Reply
    • Angela says:
      June 30, 2017 at 6:05 AM

      Agreed. Politicians are the disease. Political Parties are the disease.

      Reply
    • Chris says:
      June 30, 2017 at 6:13 AM

      It wouldn’t be a small group it was almost all of them for the last eight years. Dems aren’t perfect but republicans are the ones saying Dems aren’t people. And threatening us with violence / threatening to lynch our last president. Trump is definelty the worst traits from every politician rolled into one terrible person. He is the disease Colbert would not have been more right.

      Reply
See More Comments
ad
 