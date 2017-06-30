Colbert: Trump Is Not a Symptom of American Politics, 'He Is the Disease'

Stephen Colbert did not mince words when describing President Donald Trump’s infamous Thursday tweet storm, declaring, “It’s a buffet of s—t.”

On Thursday’s Late Show, Colbert addressed Trump’s attack on Morning Joe hosts (and real-life couple) Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, in which POTUS referred to the MSNBC personalities as “Psycho Joe” and “Crazy Mika,” before alleging that he turned Brzezinski away from a New Year’s Eve shindig at Mar-a-Lago because “she was bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

“First of all, someone bleeding badly at your door and you say no? It sounds like your health care plan,” Colbert observed. “This is shocking and vicious and so… on-brand.” Then, after showing his audience Brzezinski’s subtweet poking fun at the size of Trump’s hands (see below), Colbert argued that we should be “more worried about the size of his brain at this point.”

Afterwards, Colbert responded to Senator Lindsey Graham, who said that Trump’s tweet “represents what is wrong with American politics.”

“Hold it right there, Lindsey: This is not what’s wrong with American politics,” Colbert argued. “You don’t see Paul Ryan throwing shade at Chuck Schumer over his eye job. This is what’s wrong with the American president.

“Let’s stop pretending that Trump is a symptom of something,” Colbert continued. “He is the disease.”

