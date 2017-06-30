TVLine Items: Rick and Morty Return, Adam West's Family Guy Exit and More

Rick and Morty will soon be returning to your screen.

The fan-favorite series will be returning to Adult Swim forSeason 3 on Sunday, July 30 at 11:30 am ET, it was announced. Press PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek at newest season of the Dan Harmon-created comedy.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The late Adam West will make his final appearance as Family Guy’s Mayor West next season, having recorded material for five more episodes of the comedy series prior to his death on June 9. Family Guy returns Sunday, Oct. 1 on Fox.

RELATEDCBS Orders Apocalyptic Asteroid Thriller Salvation From Fringe EP

* The Walking Dead alum Tovah Feldshuh has been cast as President Pauline Mackenzie in Salvation, CBS’ killer asteroid drama premiering Wednesday, July 12 at 9 pm.

* The Jamie Foxx co-created Showtime comedy White Famous has cast Jack Davenport (Smash), Michael Rapaport (Justified), Lyndon Smith (Parenthood), Cleopatra Coleman (Last Man on Earth), and Lucien Laviscount (Scream Queens) in recurring roles, our sister site Deadline reports. The series, based on Foxx’s own rise to fame, follows a talented black comedian (Saturday Night Live‘s Jay Pharoah) on his journey to remain true to himself as he navigates the difficult waters of reaching “white famous” celebrity status.

* Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T.) and Anna Chlumsky (Veep) will announce the nominations for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards via the Emmys.com live-stream on Thursday, July 13 at 11:30 am ET.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?