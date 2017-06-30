Major Crimes Season 6: Billy Burke Set for Encore as Slithery Phillip Stroh

Stroh, no!

TVLine has learned exclusively that TNT’s Major Crimes in Season 6 will bring back Billy Burke as one of the franchise’s most vile and indefatigable villains, serial rapist, serial killer and sometime-lawyer Phillip Stroh.

Burke first portrayed Stroh in February of 2009, during Season 4 of Major Crimes‘ sire, The Closer. He has made a total of five appearances, most recently in Major Crimes‘ two-part Season 3 finale, where Stroh, acting as his own attorney, murdered a judge in his chambers and then pulled off a well-orchestrated escape.

Having remained on the lam ever since, the key to finding Rusty’s longtime tormentor will lie in guessing his true motives — and figuring out the mysterious identity of a woman he’s desperate to find.

Burke of course currently stars on CBS’ Zoo as Mitch Morgan, while his other TV credits include Revolution, Rizzoli & Isles, My Boys and 24.

Major Crimes returns this fall with its 13-episode Season 6, which has added Jessica Meraz (Chasing Life) in the series-regular role of Det. Camila Paige, while Amirah Vann (Underground) will recur as Special Agent Jazzma Fey.

