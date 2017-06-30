Major Crimes Season 6: Billy Burke Set for Encore as Slithery Phillip Stroh

Stroh, no!
TVLine has learned exclusively that TNT’s Major Crimes in Season 6 will bring back Billy Burke as one of the franchise’s most vile and indefatigable villains, serial rapist, serial killer and sometime-lawyer Phillip Stroh.
Burke first portrayed Stroh in February of 2009, during Season 4 of Major Crimes‘ sire, The Closer. He has made a total of five appearances, most recently in Major Crimes‘ two-part Season 3 finale, where Stroh, acting as his own attorney, murdered a judge in his chambers and then pulled off a well-orchestrated escape.
Having remained on the lam ever since, the key to finding Rusty’s longtime tormentor will lie in guessing his true motives — and figuring out the mysterious identity of a woman he’s desperate to find.
Burke of course currently stars on CBS’ Zoo as Mitch Morgan, while his other TV credits include Revolution, Rizzoli & Isles, My Boys and 24.
Major Crimes returns this fall with its 13-episode Season 6, which has added Jessica Meraz (Chasing Life) in the series-regular role of Det. Camila Paige, while Amirah Vann (Underground) will recur as Special Agent Jazzma Fey.
I’ve been wondering when he would be back! YAY
At long last! I’m happy Billy is coming back to the show.
Yaaaassss, finally
Brilliant news this. Stroh i think is one of the worst(Best) TV crims ever created and Billy Burke plays it so well, the guy is a talent and more!
I wanted him to come back to Rizzoli & Isles in season seven. Too bad that show imploded by becoming a procedural and separating the leads. It was more the Rizzoli and detectives + Isles and medical staff. So much promise never fulfilled.