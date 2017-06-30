Mahershala Ali True Detective Season 3
True Detective Update: Mahershala Ali Eyes Starring Role in Season 3

If you’re wondering whether we’ll ever see a new season of True Detective, this is a pretty intriguing clue.

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is nearing a deal to star in a possible third season of HBO’s crime anthology, according to a report from The Tracking Board. A word of caution, though: Not only is Ali’s deal not confirmed at this point, but a Season 3 hasn’t even been officially ordered by HBO. But the prospective casting would be a big shot in the arm for the franchise, which suffered a sophomore slump after an acclaimed freshman season.

Back in March, news broke that creator Nic Pizzolatto was working on scripts for a third season, enlisting the help of Deadwood creator David Milch, despite the lack of an official renewal from the network. But if it does return, it’ll be after a long layoff: True Detective aired its last new episode in August 2015.

Ali is one of the hottest names in Hollywood after his Oscar-winning turn as drug dealer Juan in last year’s Best Picture winner Moonlight. And he’s no stranger to TV, either, with recent stints on Luke Cage and House of Cards. Previous seasons of True Detective attracted big-name talent, too: Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson headlined Season 1, while Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams and Taylor Kitsch starred in Season 2.

Would Ali in a lead role bring you back into the True Detective fold? And who should they partner him up with (if anyone)? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.

2 Comments
  1. Chris says:
    June 30, 2017 at 6:34 PM

    Hopefully they get the story right this time, casting great actors doesn’t make the show great as evidenced by season 2.

    Reply
  2. Ken says:
    June 30, 2017 at 7:27 PM

    Season 1 was great because of a great slightly supernatural story involving a serial killer with great acting and phenomenal atmospheric direction. Season 2 had some great actors involved in a convoluted but boring story about some corrupt politicians and cops (I think – can’t really remember) without any atmospheric direction. Season 3 needs to have that creepy hook in the story along with a great director with an eye for stylish execution of the story.

    Reply
