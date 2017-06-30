Hawaii Five-0 Shake-Up: Grace Park, Daniel Dae Kim Exit Ahead of Season 8

Alo-whaaaa?
CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 is bidding adieu to not one but two original cast members: Grace Park and Daniel Dae Kim, neither of whom will be returning for Season 8, TVLine has learned.
Viewers will learn what became of Kono Kalakaua (who went “rogue” to chase sex traffickers in last month’s finale) and Chin Ho Kelly (recently wooed to head up a San Francisco Five-0 unit) in the Season 8 premiere, airing Friday, Sept. 29 at 9/8c.
Park and Kim’s departure comes as Five-0 enters the final season of Alex O’Loughlin’s current contract; McGarrett’s portrayer hinted last fall that Season 8 will be his last. To help fill the imminent void, as TVLine previously reported, casting is underway for the new series regular role of Tani, a lifeguard who until recently was a top police academy candidate until she got kicked out, and who will find her way onto McGarrett’s team.
“I will never forget meeting Daniel while still writing the pilot and being certain there was no other actor who I’d want to play Chin Ho Kelly,” shworunner Peter M. Lenkov said in a statement. “Needless to say, Daniel has been an instrumental part of the success of Hawaii Five-0 over the past seven seasons and it has personally been a privilege to know him.
“Grace’s presence gave Hawaii Five-0 a beauty and serenity to each episode,” the EP continued. “She was the consummate collaborator, helping build her character from Day 1. They will always be ohana to us, we will miss them and we wish them both all the best.”
Kim is an executive producer on The Good Doctor, ABC’s new medical drama premiering this fall and starring Freddie Highmore.
CBS issued a statement that read, “We are so appreciative of Daniel and Grace’s enormous talents, professional excellence and the aloha spirit they brought to each and every one of our 168 episodes. They’ve helped us build an exciting new Hawaii Five-0, and we wish them all the best and much success in their next chapters. Mahalo and a hui hou….”
Oh man :-( Looking like s8 will surely be the end.
8 years ain’t bad.
No not at all. I’ll just miss it.
These days it is good. With so much on the air and streaming, most shows only hang on for what seems like 5-6 seasons. I wouldn’t mind if it ended at 8. No go without O’Laughlin for me I think.
Not many shows can hang on like Supernatural, NCIS, or ER did back in the day.
I actually like shorter seasons and less seasons. Makes it easier to go back and rewatch when you only have 5 seasons with 13 episodes. It’s a daunting task to rewatch a series when it has 22 episodes with 10 seasons.
Did they choose to leave? Wish they ended the show instead of carrying on without 2 of the original cast. Caan already misses half the season as it is.
Probably what they wanted in renegotiation and what the studio was prepared to offer didn’t sync up. Contracts for an eighth season usually involve costly raises and there’s only so much they’ll be able to spend on an ageing show.
It wouldn’t surprise me if we see those 2 actors again on Hawaii Five-O on it’s final episode when the series ends./
We pretty much knew this news was coming, but it still SUCKS to have it confirmed. I’ll miss them on the show.
😭
well this is the beginning of the end. did they both want to leave or were they let go for budget reasons or something?
it’ll be tough to see the next season without them. i feel like chin ho always brought some levelheaded stuff and it was just allround nice to have kono participate in anything, given that she’s the only main female character.
They’re going to bring in this Tani character – I guess 1 female lead is their max.
Season 8 has to be the end. If O’Laughlin leaves I don’t think the show can survive. Scott’s only been in about 2/3 of the episodes the past couple of seasons, he probably wouldn’t mind getting a job in L.A. where is family is. And now Grace & Daniel leaving….smh. This season is going to be sad. I don’t really mind Grace leaving, she didn’t seem to have much to do the past couple of seasons other than marrying Adam. I’m seriously sad Danial is leaving. I’ll keep watching because I love O’Laughlin and I waited a long time for him to get a series that stuck after 2 canceled shows, but I won’t like it.
This seriously sucks. :(
BOO! Chin, Kono, and Jerry are my favorite characters. I really enjoy Kono’s family life and Chin becoming a dad was great, love the kid they cast.
Is Hawaii Five-O going to get a full 22 episode season, or will the departure of Mr. Kim and Ms. Kim lead to a shortened 13 episode final season? Replacing those two will be hard to do and maybe CBS will just give the series half a season order of episodes.
It was great while it lasted and Five-O lasted a lot longer than many people thought it would when it went from Monday to Friday nights.
Say it ain’t so! I will miss both actors but I will still watch the show because I love Alex and the beautiful Hawaii scenery! My very best wishes to Grace and Daniel!☺😊
Can it be a 5-0 unit in San Francisco? Wouldn’t it have to be a 3-1 unit?
Snark aside, sorry to see them go. Expected Park’s exit, but not Kims.