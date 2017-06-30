FEUD: Olivia de Havilland Sues FX Drama Over Unauthorized Portrayal

Olivia de Havilland is turning 101 this weekend, and she’s got no time for Ryan Murphy’s nonsense.

The Gone With the Wind actress filed a legal complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court Friday stating that Murphy’s FX drama, FEUD: Bette and Joan, paints her as a Hollywood gossip, something she claims she’s gone out of her way to avoid during her long career.

De Havilland specifically objects to her likeness being included in the anthology series’ Bette Davis/Joan Crawford-centered first season without her consent. (Catherine Zeta-Jones plays the Oscar-winning actress in the show.) De Havilland is suing Ryan Murphy Productions and the network for invasion of privacy, unjust enrichment and infringement of common law right of publicity.

“Miss de Havilland was not asked by FX for permission to use her name and identity and was not compensated for such use,” de Havilland’s attorneys told the Los Angeles Times. “Further, the FX series puts words in the mouth of Miss de Havilland which are inaccurate and contrary to the reputation she has built over an 80-year professional life, specifically refusing to engage in gossip mongering about other actors in order to generate media attention for herself.”

All other real-life Hollywood players shown on the series are no longer living.

In April, Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter that he hadn’t approached de Havilland about her involvement with the show because, among other reasons, he didn’t want to be “disrespectful.”