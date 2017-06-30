Degrassi: Next Class Season 4
Degrassi: Next Class Season 4 Gets Summer Premiere Date on Netflix

Who’s up for a little summer school?

Netflix on Friday announced that the fourth season of Degrassi: Next Class will drop in full on Friday, July 7.

As revealed in the Season 4 trailer, which was released last week, the upcoming installment of Next Class will tackle everything from graduation (say goodbye to Zig, Maya, etc.!) to makeovers (say goodbye to the “old” Yael!) to — wait for it — complicated romantic relationships. (I know, shocking.) The show’s focus on Degrassi Community School’s Muslim population is also heating up, with Hunter seen asking one student if he’s “pro-terrorist.” Yikes.

Season 3, which arrived earlier this year, found Degrassi‘s finest reeling from a near-fatal bus accident, which left Tristan in a coma — and led Maya to embrace the art of “tragedy porn.”

Hit PLAY on the trailer below, then drop a comment: What are your hopes for Season 4?

