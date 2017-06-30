The Carmichael Show Cancelled at NBC

NBC has cancelled The Carmichael Show after three seasons, TVLine has learned.
Notice of the show’s end spread Friday after Carmichael announced via statement that he would no longer lead the controversial comedy.
“For three seasons (okay 2.5), I got to make a show that I love with my friends. It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was 13,” he said in a statement obtained by our sister site Deadline. “Now, I’m excited to go make other things that I love. Thank you to every person who worked on or watched The Carmichael Show.”
Despite critical acclaim, the fate of The Carmichael Show had very much been in doubt. Earlier this month, Deadline reported that NBC was “nowhere near a renewal decision” on the multi-camera sitcom, with cast options set to expire today.
“We are enormously proud of The Carmichael Show and Jerrod’s talent and vision to do a classic family sitcom that also taps into issues and relevant stories from the real world. We thank and salute the cast, crew, and producers — and especially Jerrod — for three critically-acclaimed seasons,” NBC said via statement.
Word of cancellation comes just six episodes into Carmichael‘s 13-episode summer run, and just two days after NBC aired its delayed mass shooting episode, originally scheduled for June 14. At the time, Jerrod Carmichael said it would be a disservice for the network not to follow through and air the episode as planned, referring to the very idea of preemption as “criminal.” The show once again drew buzz one week later with an episode debating the use of the N-word.
“The Carmichael Show was such a wonderful show that we choose to focus today not on its loss but on the three incredible seasons we had the pleasure to produce,” 20th Century Fox TV presidents Jonnie Davis and Howard Kurtzman said via statement. “We are thankful to the brilliant Jerrod Carmichael and his talented cast, and to showrunner Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, our fantastic writers and devoted production team. It’s a rarity that a comedy series tackles the social and political issues of the day in such a clever and hilariously funny way. This show was special, and we will miss it.”
The Carmichael Show thus far this season is averaging 3.7 million weeekly viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, down 12 percent from its sophomore run.
The Carmichael Show‘s third (and final) season currently airs Wednesdays at 9/8c.
I hope there’s some sort of ending. I just caught up after binging so I’m really disappointed!
I just did the same. What a bummer.
Sad to see it go. This is their best season yet.
I’m sad to see it go, but like its episodes, it was short and impactful.
NBC is rascist!
This season was…..strange and I felt almost taking the ‘controversial’ a little too much almost into the ‘Wow!’ I was not amused at the episodes this year as in before and almost stopped watching. I am not surprised, regardless of Mr. Carmichaels leaving, at its cancellation.
This is just MY opinion!
I totally agree. I stopped watching after the assisted suicide episode. Every week it seemed to be like a “very special episode of Blossom”. While I appreciate the comedy that makes you think attitude of some of the episodes last season, this season was just beating you over the head with heavy topics. I found myself laughing at some of the one liners and then thinking “I can’t believe I’m laughing at this.” Television can be escapism. This felt too heavy lately.
Why is the actress who plays the mother always yelling / borderline screaming?
I have become a big fan of this show recently but I am appreciative of much it was willing to tackle such relevant and real life issues. Hoping it all wraps it nicely
I grew up with the Norman Lear sitcoms of the 70s (All in the Family, Maude, Good Times, The Jeffersons, One Day at at Time) so I had high hopes for this show and tried and tried several times to give it a chance. But unlike those shows it just seemed to be people sitting around speechifying. The “issues” never seemed fully integrated into stories with characters. All talk, talk, talk.
What a terrible decision!
Noooooooo. Should’ve kept it as a utility player. It never was a huge player, but a steady one. Very disappointing.