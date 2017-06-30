Ratings: Battle of the Network Stars Places Second, Zoo Returns to Lows

ABC’s Battle of the Network Stars revival drew 4 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating with its Thursday debut, landing in a three-way tie for second in the demo (far behind CBS’ Big Brother).

Bookending the Battle (which both TVLine and readers gave a grade of “C”), Boy Band (2.7 mil/0.5) fell two tenths from its debut while The Gong Show (3.5 mil/0.9) held steady versus its own premiere (winning the 10 o’clock time slot).

Elsewhere…

CBS | A Big Bang rerun drew the night’s largest audience (6.6 million), Big Brother (5.3 mil/1.6) was down just a tick from last year’s first Thursday outing and Zoo christened its new time slot with series lows (3.1 mil/0.5, down nearly 30 percent from its sophomore finale).

NBC | Hollywood Game Night (3.9 mil/0.9) and The Wall (4.7 mil/1.0) were steady, while The Night Shift (4.2 mil/0.7) rose a tenth from last week’s lows.

FOX | Shazam (3.1 mil/0.9) dipped a tenth while Love Connection (2.4 mil/0.7) slipped two tenths.

