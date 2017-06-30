Ratings: Battle of the Network Stars Places Second, Zoo Returns to Lows

ABC’s Battle of the Network Stars revival drew 4 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating with its Thursday debut, landing in a three-way tie for second in the demo (far behind CBS’ Big Brother).
Bookending the Battle (which both TVLine and readers gave a grade of “C”), Boy Band (2.7 mil/0.5) fell two tenths from its debut while The Gong Show (3.5 mil/0.9) held steady versus its own premiere (winning the 10 o’clock time slot).
Elsewhere…
CBS | A Big Bang rerun drew the night’s largest audience (6.6 million), Big Brother (5.3 mil/1.6) was down just a tick from last year’s first Thursday outing and Zoo christened its new time slot with series lows (3.1 mil/0.5, down nearly 30 percent from its sophomore finale).
NBC | Hollywood Game Night (3.9 mil/0.9) and The Wall (4.7 mil/1.0) were steady, while The Night Shift (4.2 mil/0.7) rose a tenth from last week’s lows.
FOX | Shazam (3.1 mil/0.9) dipped a tenth while Love Connection (2.4 mil/0.7) slipped two tenths.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
Looks like final season for Zoo. The show is not cheap and those ratings won’t cut it.
Well this is about to kill Zoo. Still bitter about Chloe’s death though.
I liked the first season of Zoo but then it just got too weird. I would much rather watch Night Shift.
I hate that Zoo comes on at 10pm. WIsh it was at 9pm instead. Even though I love the show, I don’t see it lasting another season.