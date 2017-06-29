Live-Action Jetsons Series Orbiting Warner Bros., Robert Zemeckis to EP

Warner Bros. is angling to reintroduce TV audiences to George Jetson, albeit with a substantial twist.

TVLine has learned exclusively that the studio is developing The Jetsons, a live-action sitcom remake of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved ’60s animated series about a family residing in the futuristic, outer-space utopia known as Orbit City.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson declined to comment, but sources confirm that the studio — which has hired Family Guy EP Gary Janetti to shepherd the potential series — will begin shopping the multi-cam project around to broadcast and cable networks in the coming weeks. Janetti would also serve as an EP alongside Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke. Jackie Levine is a Co-EP. Nickleby, Inc. and Compari Entertainment would produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The move comes as Warner Bros. continues to develop an animated Jetsons feature film, a quasi remake of the 1990 pic that was directed by Hanna-Barbera founder Joseph Barbera.

The original Jetsons series was set in the year 2062 and ran from 1962-63. The new Jetsons would similarly be set 100 years in the future (i.e. 2118).