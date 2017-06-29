Live-Action Jetsons Series Orbiting Warner Bros., Robert Zemeckis to EP

Warner Bros. is angling to reintroduce TV audiences to George Jetson, albeit with a substantial twist.
TVLine has learned exclusively that the studio is developing The Jetsons, a live-action sitcom remake of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved ’60s animated series about a family residing in the futuristic, outer-space utopia known as Orbit City.
A Warner Bros. spokesperson declined to comment, but sources confirm that the studio — which has hired Family Guy EP Gary Janetti to shepherd the potential series — will begin shopping the multi-cam project around to broadcast and cable networks in the coming weeks. Janetti would also serve as an EP alongside Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke. Jackie Levine is a Co-EP. Nickleby, Inc. and Compari Entertainment would produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.
The move comes as Warner Bros. continues to develop an animated Jetsons feature film, a quasi remake of the 1990 pic that was directed by Hanna-Barbera founder Joseph Barbera.
The original Jetsons series was set in the year 2062 and ran from 1962-63. The new Jetsons would similarly be set 100 years in the future (i.e. 2118).
If this goes past developmental stage, I’d love to see Cheryl Hines as Jane Jetson.
GREAT suggestion!
I LOVE that. Maybe that guy who starred in Better Off Ted as George.
2118 is hundred years in the future. 3018 is a thousand.
Math has never been my strong suit. FIXED! — MA
so the “Twist” is live action??
Sounds awesome
This was one of my favorite cartoons, so I’m PSYCHED about this! OMG. Casting ideas, anyone? Cheryl Hines would be cute as Jane, but who else? Hmm.
So hope this moves forward to series! Just glad the plan is for a sitcom and not a dark spin because that seems to be the solution for making reboots “new” nowadays…
If this is real I am totally stoked! The Jetsons has always been one of my favorite cartoons growing up!! Please let this be real!!
I’m in!
If they do it right, could be good. Any casting thoughts? Too late now but back in the Jerry McGuire days Jonathan Lipnicki would’ve been the perfect Elroy. Bob Odenkirk for George. Not sure who else.
What is the “twist”?
I’m excited but I find real people remakes of cartoons lose much of of the original charm and imagination.
On a sitcom budget the show is not going to be afford any of the futuristic things like flying cars. All we’ll get are attempts at strange clothing and maybe rather human looking robots. They may as well not bother.
I always wanted to see Jim Carrey and Nicole Kidman star in a live action version when I was younger. Which is odd because I always wanted them to star in a Bewitched movie when I was younger too. I guess I kind of got to see Kidman as Samantha in Bewitched.. but not really lol.