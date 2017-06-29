Sleepy Hollow Season 5 Story Molly Lara
Courtesy of Fox

Sleepy Hollow Star Hints at What Would've Happened in Season 5

By /

Sleepy Hollow is, sadly, still deader than Ichabod before Katrina worked her magic. But that didn’t stop star Janina Gavankar from throwing us a ye olde bone or two about what might’ve happened if Fox had renewed the supernatural drama for a fifth season.

2016's Biggest TV Deaths
Best TV Quotes 2016 Launch Gallery

“I do think that we ended on a great note, story-wise,” she told TVLine before the Saturn Awards Wednesday. “Crane is off in [Washington,] D.C. He’s really found his footing. Jenny and he have found a new home there.” And, as we saw in the final moments of the series finale, “He and Diana are going off strong, taking down a kraken, of all things!”

RELATEDSleepy Hollow Finale: EP Breaks Down Crane’s Stunning Deal With the Devil

In fact, that mythical sea beast likely would’ve returned in a “big, big case” at the start of Season 5, continued the actress, who next will voice a character in the Star Wars: Battlefront II video game. “How do we handle the sirens and the kraken, all water-worldly creatures?”

Other floated plots involved Diana’s daughter, who appeared in the series both as a young girl named Molly (played by Oona Yaffe) and as a time-traveling young woman from the future named Lara (played by Seychelle Gabriel), Gavankar said.

VIDEOSSleepy Hollow‘s Tom Mison Talks Abbie-less Season 4 for First Time Since Nicole Beharie’s Exit

“Nobody told me the answer, but they were deciding whether or not Lara — older Molly — was going to be part of the cast and all of the stories,” she recalled, adding that she wondered how that relationship would have played out among the trio. “I wanted to know what happened to my baby daddy? Did we call to tell him, ‘It’s OK, we know that you’re not a werewolf?'” she said, laughing.

Ultimately, Gavankar said, Sleepy Hollow‘s legacy is that “they never shied away from having a plethora of complicated, strong female characters. There are so many shows where there’s only one female series regular, and that show, there were so many. Everywhere you looked, there was some badass girl running around, taking down monsters. I loved that about that show and I hope many, many more follow suit.” — with reporting by Vlada Gelman

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 Comments
  1. Wordsmith says:
    June 29, 2017 at 2:20 PM

    There were some intriguing story possibilities that they could have pursued if they had continued, particularly if Lara had stuck around.
    However, at a certain point, it just stops being Sleepy Hollow and starts being a whole new show that happens to have Ichabod Crane in it.

    Reply
  2. Tiff says:
    June 29, 2017 at 2:38 PM

    Wow….yall really are reaching

    Reply
  3. Darsan54 says:
    June 29, 2017 at 2:40 PM

    I only watched it in the last year out of loyalty to Tom Mison, who was a charming actor. Once they had gotten rid of Nicole Beharie, it was simply counting the days.

    Reply
  4. Mauve_Avenger says:
    June 29, 2017 at 2:46 PM

    Still dancing in this show’s ashes, tbh. Strong female characters indeed…

    Reply
  5. kirads09 says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:12 PM

    TPTB over in Whoville have probably already made their choice for #13, but Mison would be a great Doctor – IMO

    Reply
  6. aveburygirl says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:13 PM

    Stopped watching when abbey was announced as being killed off. Sleepy Hollow in DC? Erm no. And the thing is if this is the same universe as Bones, the kraken!!!/??????? Really?????

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 