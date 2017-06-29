Greta Van Susteren Out at MSNBC

The game of cable-news musical chairs continues: Greta Van Susteren‘s time is up at MSNBC.
The anchor and commentator announced her exit in a tersely worded tweet on Thursday:
It was a short stay at MSNBC for Van Susteren: She just joined the network in January to host the weeknight news program For the Record With Greta. Before that, she was a Fox News anchor, hosting On the Record for 14 years before resigning last September. Van Susteren also spent a decade at CNN, starting there as a legal analyst during the O.J. Simpson murder trial.
Van Susteren will not appear on Thursday night’s show, according to a report in Vanity Fair; MSNBC legal correspondent Ari Melber will take over her 6 pm timeslot.
For the Record has struggled in the ratings, even while other MSNBC hosts like Rachel Maddow have seen record viewership growth. NBC News chairman Andrew Lack admitted the ratings for Van Susteren’s show weren’t great in a New York Times interview last month: “It’s not breaking out… I think it takes time, and I’ve got a lot of patience.” (Well, maybe not so much patience.)
Will you miss Greta on MSNBC? Or was she never a great fit at the network? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.
I am surprised it took this long. She comes across as know it all and her voice grinds stone and is a die hard Trumper even though she tried to hide it. Now to get rid of Megyn Kelly, who is totally worthless as an asset to NBC/MSNBC.
Agree!!!
Why in the world was she hired in the first place, everyone at Fox should be banned from journalism, well maybe not Wallace and Shep Smith, they at least occasionally try.
Now can Megyn Kelly, what kind of grown adult, let alone a “journalist” goes on a tirade about a black Santa?
Yeah, the freedom of the Press thing really sucks when you don’t like it.
1A, protects any idiot from saying all the lies they want, but no Fox News is hardly the Press. They have spent years spreading hate and lies and now we have President Trump and his tweeter feed.
You can say what you want, but you are not guaranteed a platform to say it.
I liked Greta on Fox but she changed when she moved to MSNBC…not the same Greta so I tuned out.
Greta left a great network WITH viewers to this piece of schlock known as MSNBC. And she was no Trump supporter. She and her husband support Democrat causes
I wasn’t a fan. She didn’t seem super comfortable and Ari is dynamic. He needs a platform.
I was surprised she was ever in there in the first place
Greta is an achor I’ve enjoyed for a long time, back to her CNN days. MSNBC barely gave her time to find an audience.
I believe MSNBC is being unfair to a woman!!!!