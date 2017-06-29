Greta Van Susteren Out at MSNBC

The game of cable-news musical chairs continues: Greta Van Susteren‘s time is up at MSNBC.

The anchor and commentator announced her exit in a tersely worded tweet on Thursday:

I am out at MSNBC – — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) June 29, 2017

It was a short stay at MSNBC for Van Susteren: She just joined the network in January to host the weeknight news program For the Record With Greta. Before that, she was a Fox News anchor, hosting On the Record for 14 years before resigning last September. Van Susteren also spent a decade at CNN, starting there as a legal analyst during the O.J. Simpson murder trial.

Van Susteren will not appear on Thursday night’s show, according to a report in Vanity Fair; MSNBC legal correspondent Ari Melber will take over her 6 pm timeslot.

For the Record has struggled in the ratings, even while other MSNBC hosts like Rachel Maddow have seen record viewership growth. NBC News chairman Andrew Lack admitted the ratings for Van Susteren’s show weren’t great in a New York Times interview last month: “It’s not breaking out… I think it takes time, and I’ve got a lot of patience.” (Well, maybe not so much patience.)

