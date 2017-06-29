Fall TV Preview
Paulo Costanzo Designated Survivor
Shutterstock

Designated Survivor Enlists Royal Pains' Paulo Costanzo as New Regular

By

Help is on the way for President Kirkman, whether he likes it or not.

Designated Survivor has tapped Royal Pains alum Paulo Costanzo to join the ABC drama’s second season as a political friend and foil to Sutherland’s POTUS, per Deadline. His series-regular character, Lyor Boone, is the new White House Political Director — a whiz kid brought on by Emily (Italia Ricci) to help a presidency struggling with its messaging and political strategy. 

Kirkman has mixed feelings about Lyor, whose talent and value are undeniable. While Kirkman uneasily embraces the necessity of a wheeling and dealing next gen political operator, Lyor’s cynicism will, inevitably, clash with Kirkman’s idealism. But Lyor’s big selling point is one that Kirkman cannot deny: if Kirkman wants Americans to believe in their government again, they first have to believe in Tom Kirkman. And Lyor can help with that. Lyor is Kirkman’s guide on his journey from outsider to insider.

Costanzo’s hiring comes a week after recurring Designated co-star Virginia Madsen announced that she would not be back for Season 2, and two months after Keith Eisner (The Good Wife) was installed as the series’ fourth showrunner.

Appearing at ABC’s Upfront event last month, Sutherland teased the addition of  “no less than three principal characters to round out the complexities of running the White House” as well as “a midseason event that I believe will knock the socks off our audience.”

7 Comments
  1. LK says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:34 AM

    Once Trump won the election it became really difficult to watch this show… I think they should bumb up the conspiracy aspects and tone down the inner workings of the white house and passing legislation stuff

    Reply
  2. jp says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:59 AM

    yeah! I loved him on Royal Pains! I loved the whole cast.

    Reply
  3. Big Mike says:
    June 29, 2017 at 11:18 AM

    What kinda name is Lyor?

    Reply
  4. Isaburd says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:59 PM

    Yes because why not replace one of the best strong female characters on tv with another young white boy? Jeez louise. #BringBackKimble

    Reply
