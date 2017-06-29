Comic-Con 2017: Big Bang Theory Cast's Return, Krypton, Black Lightning and Westworld Fill WBTV's Slate

Warner Bros. TV has unveiled its Comic-Con 2017 slate, which will feature the first Big Bang Theory cast panel in five years.

Ahead of Season 11, cast members Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Kevin Sussman will be on hand for a Q&A, following four consecutive years of writers’ room panels. (At this time, Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg and Melissa Rauch are not scheduled to appear.)

Other series returning to the pop culture extravaganza include The 100, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Gotham, iZombie, Lucifer, The Originals, Riverdale, Supergirl and Supernatural. (Watch the “paw”-some video announcement embedded below; that was WBTV’s pun FYI.) Newcomers include The CW’s latest superhero effort Black Lightning, Syfy’s Superman prequel Krypton and HBO’s Westworld.

Check out WBTV’s full lineup below*:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19



The studio’s annual “Preview Night” will present the pilot episode for ABC’s midseason entry Deception, as well as “exclusive video presentations” of Black Lightning and Krypton. (6-10 pm, Ballroom 20)

THURSDAY, JULY 20



Teen Titans Go! (Cartoon Network) | Voice cast members Greg Cipes, Tara Strong and Scott Menville and producers Michael Jelenic, Aaron Horvath and Pete Michail screen a new, hour-long episode. (10 am, Room 6A)

Unikitty! (Cartoon Network) | Voice actor Eric Bauza and producers Edward Skudder and Lynn Wang screen a new episode. (11:15 am, Room 6A)

Justice League Action (Cartoon Network) | Voice cast members Diedrich Bader, Jason J. Lewis, Rachel Kimsey, producers Jim Krieg, Butch Lukic and voice director Wes Gleason screen a new episode. (12:30 pm, Room 6A)

FRIDAY, JULY 21

The Big Bang Theory (CBS) | Cast members Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Kevin Sussman. (10 am, Hall H)

Young Justice: Outsiders (Cartoon Network) | Producers Greg Weisman, Brandon Vietti and art director Phil Bourassa. (10 am, Room 6BCF)

iZombie (The CW) | Cast members Rose McIver, Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, Robert Buckley, David Anders, Aly Michalka and EPs Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero-Wright. (11:15 am, Ballroom 20)

The 100 (The CW) | Cast members Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropolous, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon and EP Jason Rothenberg. (12:30 pm, Ballroom 20)

Mike Tyson Mysteries (Adult Swim) | Voice cast members Mike Tyson, Rachel Ramras and producer Hugh Davidson. (3:15 pm, Indigo Ballroom)

People of Earth (TBS) | Cast members Ana Gasteyer, Oscar Nunez, Michael Cassidy, Ken Hall, Björn Gustafsson, Nasim Pedrad and EP David Jenkins for a screening of the Season 2 premiere. (6 pm, Room 6A)

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Riverdale (The CW) | Cast members KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Casey Cott, Haley Law and Asha Bromfield, plus producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater. (11 am, Ballroom 20)

The Originals (The CW) | Cast members Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies, Phoebe Tonkin, Charles Michael Davis, Yusuf Gatewood and Riley Voelkel, with EP Julie Plec. (12 pm, Indigo Ballroom)

Krypton (Syfy) | Series star Cameron Cuffe and EPs Damian Kindler and Cameron Welsh. (1:15 pm, Indigo Ballroom)

Lucifer (Fox) | Cast members Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, Kevin Alejandro, Aimee Garcia and Tricia Helfer, plus EPs Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich. (1:50 pm, Indigo Ballroom)

Gotham (Fox) | Cast and EPs TBA (2:50 pm, Indigo Ballroom)

Supergirl (The CW) | Cast and EPs TBA (3:30 pm, Ballroom 20)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW) | Cast members Caity Lotz, Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Franz Drameh, Nick Zano and Maisie Richardson-Sellers. (4:10 pm, Ballroom 20)

Westworld (HBO) | Cast members Ben Barnes, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Simon Quarterman, Rodrigo Santoro, Angela Sarafyan, Jimmi Simpson, Tessa Thompson, Evan Rachel Wood, Shannon Woodward and Jeffrey Wright. Moderated by The Late Late Show‘s Reggie Watts. (4:15 pm, Hall H)

Black Lightning (The CW) | Cast members Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain and Christine Adams, plus EPs Salim Akil and Mara Brock Akil. (4:50 pm, Ballroom 20)

The Flash (The CW) | Cast members Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Tom Cavanagh, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes and Keiynan Lonsdale. (5:10 pm, Ballroom 20)

Arrow (The CW) | Cast members Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Willa Holland, Emily Bett Rickards, Paul Blackthorne, Katie Cassidy, Echo Kellum, Juliana Harkavy and Rick Gonzalez. (5:50 pm, Ballroom 20)

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Supernatural (The CW) | Cast and EPs TBA (10:30 am, Hall H)

* Talent lineups are subject to change

Or, you can watch puppies announce the schedule: