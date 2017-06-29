Channing Tatum
Shutterstock

TVLine Items: Channing Tatum Plays Detective, Insecure Trailer and More

By /

Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt — or parts of them — are bound for an adventure in Romania, lending their voices to the new Amazon Studios comedy Comrade Detective.

RELATEDBates Motel’s Olivia Cooke to Star in Vanity Fair Adaptation for Amazon

Set in 1980s Romania, the half-hour cop show stars Romanian actors Florin Piersic Jr. and Corneliu Ulici as lead Detectives Gregor Anghel and Iosef Baciu. The series is filmed in Romanian and the later dubbed over in English, to stay true to its nostalgic inspiration. Tatum (Magic Mike) and Gordon-Levitt (Inception) will provide the English voiceover performances for the lead detectives.

Other notable names offering their pipes are Jenny Slate (Parks and Recreation), Chloe Sevigny (Bloodline), Jake Johnson (New Girl), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Richard Jenkins (Six Feet Under) and many more.

Comrade Detective is slated to premiere Friday, Aug. 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

RELATEDGlenn Close Cast In Zombie Comedy Pilot for Amazon

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Jerry O’Connell (Billions) and Sydney Poitier (Chicago P.D.) are set to star in Carter, a 10-episode comedic detective procedural that Sony Pictures Television Networks has commissioned for its international channels.

RELATEDStana Katic’s FBI Thriller Gets Big Promo Push, Seeks U.S. Home

* Game of Thrones’ Tom Wlaschiha has been cast as the mysterious Joda in The Deep Mad Dark, TNT’s pilot about how a neurosurgeon’s life is turned upside-down when her once closest friend returns home after living many years in a strange, off-the-grid community in Belize.

VIDEOSGame of Thrones: Jon Snow Calls for a United Front in New Season 7 Footage

* HBO has released a full trailer for Season 2 of the Issa Rae comedy Insecure, which returns Sunday, July 23 at 10:30/9:30c:

* truTV has released a trailer for its original comedy series I’m Sorry, created by and starring Andrea Savage (iZombie) as a comedy writer, wife and mom, who comically exposes her inner immaturity and neuroses through unexpected life situations. The show premieres with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, July 12 at 10 pm.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Betsy says:
    June 29, 2017 at 2:56 PM

    Loved Insecure. It took me a couple of episodes to care about the characters, but it was Issa is such a breath of fresh air compared to the other stuff on TV.

    Reply
ad
 