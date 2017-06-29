TVLine Items: Channing Tatum Plays Detective, Insecure Trailer and More

Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt — or parts of them — are bound for an adventure in Romania, lending their voices to the new Amazon Studios comedy Comrade Detective.

Set in 1980s Romania, the half-hour cop show stars Romanian actors Florin Piersic Jr. and Corneliu Ulici as lead Detectives Gregor Anghel and Iosef Baciu. The series is filmed in Romanian and the later dubbed over in English, to stay true to its nostalgic inspiration. Tatum (Magic Mike) and Gordon-Levitt (Inception) will provide the English voiceover performances for the lead detectives.

Other notable names offering their pipes are Jenny Slate (Parks and Recreation), Chloe Sevigny (Bloodline), Jake Johnson (New Girl), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Richard Jenkins (Six Feet Under) and many more.

Comrade Detective is slated to premiere Friday, Aug. 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

* Jerry O’Connell (Billions) and Sydney Poitier (Chicago P.D.) are set to star in Carter, a 10-episode comedic detective procedural that Sony Pictures Television Networks has commissioned for its international channels.

* Game of Thrones’ Tom Wlaschiha has been cast as the mysterious Joda in The Deep Mad Dark, TNT’s pilot about how a neurosurgeon’s life is turned upside-down when her once closest friend returns home after living many years in a strange, off-the-grid community in Belize.

* HBO has released a full trailer for Season 2 of the Issa Rae comedy Insecure, which returns Sunday, July 23 at 10:30/9:30c:

* truTV has released a trailer for its original comedy series I’m Sorry, created by and starring Andrea Savage (iZombie) as a comedy writer, wife and mom, who comically exposes her inner immaturity and neuroses through unexpected life situations. The show premieres with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, July 12 at 10 pm.