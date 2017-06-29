Bachelor in Paradise: Corinne Olympios Not Returning for Season 4

No surprise here: Bachelor in Paradise cast member Corinne Olympios will not return to the ABC reality show when production resumes on Season 4, per The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement released Thursday, the former Bachelor star reveals that her team’s investigation into what happened on the show’s set “has now been completed to my satisfaction.” Olympios went on to add that she is “happy about the changes that have been made to the production of Bachelor In Paradise,” but while she was invited to rejoin the series, she “respectfully made the decision not to return.”

Read Olympios’ statement in full:

In light of the overwhelming amount of misinformation that has been spread in the media, I want to clarify a few things. My intent over the past few weeks has been to learn and understand what happened on June 4. While I never filed complaints or accusations against anyone associated with Bachelor in Paradise, my team and I felt it was very important to be thorough in getting to the bottom of what had occurred. I felt victimized by the fact that others were judging me through conflicting and unsubstantiated reports, while I myself had no recollection of the events that transpired. My team’s investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction. I am also happy about the changes that have been made to the production of Bachelor In Paradise. While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been a participant on The Bachelor, and while I was invited to return to Bachelor In Paradise when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to return. I understand the media’s interest in this story, and I greatly appreciate my fans’ concerns for my well-being, but I think it is best if I keep any further thoughts private for now.

The Bachelor spinoff shut down production earlier this month, after an alleged drunken hookup between Olympios and fellow cast member DeMario Jackson led to allegations of misconduct. Olympios went public, claiming to be “a victim,” while Jackson defended himself, saying his “character has been assassinated.”

After an internal investigation of the incident, production company Warner Bros. TV concluded that footage of the alleged incident “does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member” and declared that filming would continue on Season 4.

“As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico,” Warner Bros TV said in statement. “We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

ABC released a statement as well, confirming that Paradise will return to the network this summer: “We appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise. Given their results, the series will resume production, and will air this summer on ABC.”

The upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise was scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 8/7c.