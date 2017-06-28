Courtesy of FXX

You're the Worst Season 4, Better Things Season 2 Get Premiere Dates

By /

FXX has announced a Season 4 premiere date for You’re the Worst, while FX has set a Season 2 premiere for Pamela Adlon’s Better Things.

First up, You’re the Worst will return with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10/9c. The critically acclaimed, anti-romcom tells the story of Gretchen and Jimmy, who we last saw get engaged in the Season 3 finale.

Better Things returns for its second season one week later, on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 10 pm. The Peabody Award-winning comedy from executive producer Louis C.K. follows the day-to-day happenings of Sam Fox (Adlon), a working actress and single mother raising three daughters on her own. 

Which returning FX(X) comedy are you most looking forward to?

2 Comments
  1. Chance says:
    June 28, 2017 at 11:31 AM

    September 6? I can’t wait 2 full more months before Lindsay’s terrible decisions return to my life.

    Reply
  2. Tiffany says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:11 PM

    I feel like by only stating that Louie CK is the executive producer of Better Things, it takes away from Pamela Adlon’s influence in the production of this show. She not only stars in the show (loosely based off of her life), but she is also the co-executive producer and co-creator of the show as well. She deserves to have that highlighted and revered.

    Reply
