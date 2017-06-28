This Is Us Promotes Pair to Series Regular Ahead of Season 2

This Is Us is expanding its family of series regulars ahead of its anticipated second season.

TVLine has learned that recurring players Jon Huertas and Alexandra Breckenridge have been promoted to full-fledged series regulars.

Huertas’ Miguel, who’s been a This Is Us fixture from the start, is one of a handful of characters appearing in multiple timelines. In the past, he’s the best friend of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). In the present, he’s the husband of Jack’s widow Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and stepdad to Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

Breckenridge, meanwhile, joined the cast in the middle of Season 1 as Sophie, Kevin’s ex-wife. The two reconnected after a 12-year absence and, by the end of Season 1, rekindled their romance.

This Is Us Season 2 kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c.