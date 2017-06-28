This Is Us Promotes Pair to Series Regular Ahead of Season 2

This Is Us is expanding its family of series regulars ahead of its anticipated second season.
TVLine has learned that recurring players Jon Huertas and Alexandra Breckenridge have been promoted to full-fledged series regulars.
Huertas’ Miguel, who’s been a This Is Us fixture from the start, is one of a handful of characters appearing in multiple timelines. In the past, he’s the best friend of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). In the present, he’s the husband of Jack’s widow Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and stepdad to Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown).
Breckenridge, meanwhile, joined the cast in the middle of Season 1 as Sophie, Kevin’s ex-wife. The two reconnected after a 12-year absence and, by the end of Season 1, rekindled their romance.
This Is Us Season 2 kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c.
Miguel is the wife of Rebecca? Is there something we’re gonna find out about him in season 2?
Ha ha ha. Typo fixed. You funny Marco.
Yesss so happy to have Alexandra full time!
I am convinced that Sophie has a child and am waiting for that reveal.
Ditto
Ughhh. Was I the only one thinking that the guy playing Miguel was an awful actor ? He made the character really annoying.
I liked Sophie but this arc really came out of nowhere …
Yeah’s Sophie’s story came out of nowhere, but so did the marriage of Miguel to Rebecca. This family has a long history, many of which hasn’t been revealed yet. So, character might seemingly pop out of nowhere…but as long as it make sense to the story of these characters, I’m fine with it because we do not know how many other characters exist that we don’t know of yet. Like someone said, they think Sophie has a child. We’ll have to wait and see about that. The creator has stated that the writers have outlined the main things of each character’s life, so these characters and events aren’t being made up as they go along, they’re just being revealed to us over several episodes or seasons.
Meh..Miguel