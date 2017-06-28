Tales of the City Revival Eyed at Netflix

Revival-enamored Netflix is looking to resurrect another beloved television tale.

TVLine has learned that the streamer is developing a 10-episode, present-day continuation of Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City. Sources confirm that original cast members Laura Linney and Olympia Dukakis are attached to star, with other Tales vets expected to join them.

Netflix declined to comment.

This would mark the fourth TV chapter of the LGBT-themed, San Francisco-set Tales, following the landmark 1993 version (which aired stateside on PBS) and the “sequels” More Tales of the City and Further Tales of the City, which ran on Showtime in 1998 and 2001, respectively.

Maupin would return as an exec producer and, per TVLine’s sister site Variety, Michael Cunningham (The Hours) has already penned the first script.