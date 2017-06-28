Tales of the City Revival Eyed at Netflix

Revival-enamored Netflix is looking to resurrect another beloved television tale.
TVLine has learned that the streamer is developing a 10-episode, present-day continuation of Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City. Sources confirm that original cast members Laura Linney and Olympia Dukakis are attached to star, with other Tales vets expected to join them.
Netflix declined to comment.
This would mark the fourth TV chapter of the LGBT-themed, San Francisco-set Tales, following the landmark 1993 version (which aired stateside on PBS) and the “sequels” More Tales of the City and Further Tales of the City, which ran on Showtime in 1998 and 2001, respectively.
Maupin would return as an exec producer and, per TVLine’s sister site Variety, Michael Cunningham (The Hours) has already penned the first script.
I’m in!!!
I loved the original PBS series and would love to see a revival, but I’d love even more if Netflix diverted the money it would pay for this revival to instead keep Sense 8 in production. Yes, Sense 8 is expensive, but perhaps switch to sets and green screens over constantly filming around the world…. For me, the characters and the story were more important than the locale, so remove the most expensive part of production and keep it going.
Hope they can film it in San Francisco rather than somewhere in Canada. I wonder if they will be able to get more of the first season actors who were replaced when the show went to Showtime like Marcus D’Amico as Michael, Paul Gross as Brian, and Chloe Webb as Mona. I guess Thomas Gibson won’t be back as Beauchamp Day since the character was killed but if Dan on Rosanne can come back, I guess anything is possible.
I wonder if this is meant to focus on the last three books in the series that were published within the last 10 years. I hope they tell new stories instead as those books focus on particular characters and don’t mix them up very much. Great news about Linney and Dukakis but I also want the original Michael back. Netflix may be trying to appeal to the LGBTQ audience which they seriously damaged by cancelling Sense8 which I am still not over.
I am so in for this! Hopefully this means Netflix will stream the original 3 series too