Glee Vet Naya Rivera to Star in Step Up Series at YouTube Red

Glee alumna Naya Rivera will be channeling her inner Mr. Schue for Step Up: High Water.
The actress will star opposite singer-dancer Ne-Yo as a school admin/mentor in YouTube Red’s original series, based on the popular dance film franchise, our sister site Deadline reports.
The forthcoming drama — executive produced by Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum, who starred together in the first movie — is described as a heart-pounding, sexy, music-filled story about dancers at Atlanta’s famed High Water Performing Arts School.
Rivera will play Collette, a former dancer-turned-High Water administrator whose passion for her students is only matched by her history with the school’s legendary founder Sage Odom (Ne-Yo) and her own secrets.
In addition to her role as Santana Lopez on the musical dramedy Glee, Rivera’s TV credits include Devious Maids and The Bernie Mac Show.
Ne-Yo starred as the Tin Man in NBC’s live musical The Wiz and currently serves as a judge on the competition series World of Dance, hosted by Dewan Tatum.
Step Up: High Water, which is slated to premiere this fall as YouTube Red’s first big-budget original drama, hails from writer/producer Holly Sorenson (Recovery Road, Make It or Break It).
I was going to try this show anyway but I love Naya so I’m locked in for the long haul.
So they’re going back to the school aspect. Will Adam sevani appear?
She has SO MUCH talent, her acting blew me away on a Glee – I’m happy she’s got a new gig but I really think she can go far in terms of a big drama show on a bigger network