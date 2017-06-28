Glee Vet Naya Rivera to Star in Step Up Series at YouTube Red

Naya Rivera Step Up: High Water
Glee alumna Naya Rivera will be channeling her inner Mr. Schue for Step Up: High Water.

The actress will star opposite singer-dancer Ne-Yo as a school admin/mentor in YouTube Red’s original series, based on the popular dance film franchise, our sister site Deadline reports.

The forthcoming drama — executive produced by Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum, who starred together in the first movie — is described as a heart-pounding, sexy, music-filled story about dancers at Atlanta’s famed High Water Performing Arts School.

Ne-Yo Step Up: High WaterRivera will play Collette, a former dancer-turned-High Water administrator whose passion for her students is only matched by her history with the school’s legendary founder Sage Odom (Ne-Yo) and her own secrets.

In addition to her role as Santana Lopez on the musical dramedy Glee, Rivera’s TV credits include Devious Maids and The Bernie Mac Show.

Ne-Yo starred as the Tin Man in NBC’s live musical The Wiz and currently serves as a judge on the competition series World of Dance, hosted by Dewan Tatum.

Step Up: High Water, which is slated to premiere this fall as YouTube Red’s first big-budget original drama, hails from writer/producer Holly Sorenson (Recovery Road, Make It or Break It).

3 Comments
  1. Ray says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:58 PM

    I was going to try this show anyway but I love Naya so I’m locked in for the long haul.

    Reply
  2. Riana says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:59 PM

    So they’re going back to the school aspect. Will Adam sevani appear?

    Reply
  3. Kyle says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:59 PM

    She has SO MUCH talent, her acting blew me away on a Glee – I’m happy she’s got a new gig but I really think she can go far in terms of a big drama show on a bigger network

    Reply
