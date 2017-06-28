Pretty Little Liars Boss Defends Killing [Spoiler], Answers All of Our Burning Questions From the Series Finale

How do you even begin to wrap up seven years of twists, secrets and mysteries? If you’re Pretty Little Liars showrunner Marlene King, you give it your all and hope for the best — knowing full well that you can’t please everybody.
“I had to stay off social media [after the finale], because people who don’t like things are always more vocal than people who do,” King tells TVLine. “We did our best, and you can see how much care, attention, love and hard work was put into that episode — not just from me, but from the actors and the crew. Everybody worked their butts off, and it was a labor of love. Hopefully people will jus take a breath and absorb it over time. Maybe even watch it again!”
Below, King answers all of TVLine’s burning questions about the show’s final two hours, including how Wren died, why Aria can’t have children and, of course, how the moms really escaped that basement.
TVLINE | I know it’s a bummer that the show is over, but it must also feel like a huge weight has been lifted.
As I tweeted yesterday, it’s like happy/sad. It’s such a weird feeling of mixed emotions, but “relief” is probably the biggest word of all. All that mythology was taking up so much space in my brain, and I can now release it.
TVLINE | But not before making that little cameo at the end!
[Laughs] I still don’t know how I feel about that. I didn’t write it for me, but someone in a prep meeting suggested I do it. After a couple days of saying no, I changed my mind and thought, “It’ll be fun.”
TVLINE | Before we get into the heavy stuff, I love that the finale revisited the moms’ escape from the basement. Is there a definitive answer to how they got out?
There’s really not. Each one of them has their own theory, which are so good. I feel like some great fan fiction could be written about how they got out. … I loved the line about how Pam didn’t drink for a year after that. Whatever happened, it was messy.
TVLINE | Shifting gears, I’m glad we found out who fathered Alison and Emily’s twins, but are they ever going to find out?
I think they have found out. In my mind, they have. Somehow that information got to them. Spencer knows it, so you have to figure that Spencer told them.
TVLINE | Does Spencer know?
I’m going to say yes. We didn’t see her learn it on screen, but I’m going to say yes.
TVLINE | I don’t suppose you heard the theory that Charlotte was the father. It was so insane, I kind of loved it.
[Laughs] No, I did not hear that theory. … We’ll send that one to Strawberry Patch Lane, which is our fictitious show where we felt like things that jumped the shark went.
TVLINE | Was there any significance to naming the twins Lily and Grace?
No, we just wanted pretty, sweet names. Girly names, for some reason. … No big reveals in those names, they were just names we liked.
TVLINE | And for a finale full of babies and pregnancy, why did you make it so that Aria was unable to conceive?
We needed a reason for her to have conflict in the episode. She needed to feel like she couldn’t marry Ezra, but not so bad that he would actually leave her at the altar. It was enough of a secret to make her doubt that he might not show up.
TVLINE | For being in their early-to-mid twenties, these girls really do have baby fever. If I was them, I wouldn’t want to bring any more children into this insane world.
Yeah, they all want to have their babies. … Maybe they just want one good thing.
TVLINE | Going back to Wren, this might sound morbid, but do we know how he was killed?
We were going to kill him on screen, but then we lost [Julian Morris], who was only available to us for one day. We didn’t in our minds say how she killed him, but I don’t think it was something he appreciated, and I think it was a surprise. She couldn’t stand the thought of him knowing she was Alex not accepting her as Spencer. In her mind, she really wanted to be Spencer. She was warped enough to say, “Well, I’ll jus turn him into a diamond so he’ll always be with me — and I’ll be Spencer!”
TVLINE | A win-win!
Yes, a win-win for Alex Drake!
TVLINE | I was surprised by how heartbreaking Alex’s backstory turned out to be, since we’ve always treated A.D. as this emotionless villain.
We’ve tried to do that with each “A,” to give them a deep-rooted sadness and a need to belong and be a part of something. That can fuel so much.
TVLINE | I noticed that Alex wasn’t wearing the Wren necklace in the final scene. What became of it?
No, but knowing Mona, she’s got it somewhere. She’s holding onto that.
TVLINE | Wren’s final resting place is in Mona’s jewelry box.
Yeah, could be! You’re very detail oriented, Andy. That didn’t even occur to me until right now.
TVLINE | Trust me, I’ve never combed over a series finale this closely before.
Well, that’s good. OK, we’ll say it right now — Mona’s got it.
TVLINE | How long can Mona really expect to keep Alex and Mary Drake in her dollhouse?
[Laughs] Not forever. We may hear more of that story in the future, fingers crossed.
TVLINE | I’m surprised Alex lived, to be honest. Was there talk of possibly killing her off?
Oh, yes. All of the writers were pitching what they thought that ending should be, and a lot of people thought Spencer should find Alex and kill her. We talked about a Silence of the Lambs ending where Alex gets away, then calls Spencer, and Spencer walks up behind her and shoots her. But I felt like for Mona to win the game and for the girls to live happily ever after was perfect.
TVLINE | I have to say, I think her finest achievement was that crazy underground recreation of Spencer’s house and yard.
That was pretty cool. I saw online these amazing underground bunkers, like there’s one of Las Vegas. And you can buy these underground bunker kits and build them under your house, which is crazy. So it’s possible!
TVLINE | If the finale had been three hours instead of two, what would you have included?
Probably a little time before the one-year time jump. It would have been nice to see more from that. I could have gone on for a couple more episodes, but it ended where it should have ended, absolutely.
TVLINE | Lastly, you’ve talked a bit about another spinoff. Is that a real conversation that’s happening?
It’s a real conversation that is happening, but it doesn’t have a definitive answer yet.
OK, you tell us: How do you feel about the series finale after reading King’s explanations? Grade the episode below, then drop a comment with your full review (along with any questions you still want answered.)
I’m not sure how I feel about it. I was fine with the AD reveal and the events after- the storytelling was much more linear than Charlotte’s reveal. I think they could’ve done a MUCH better job at at the closing scenes. I wanted a montage or at least something that would tug my heart strings and I didn’t get that. Also, the acting in the last scene was so unbearably bad but I will try to forget that.
The last scene meaning the one with the other girls? The recreation of the pilot moment?
Yes
Real talk: If I’d had a minute longer to do this interview, I would have asked what that was all about. Hopefully someone else got to.
Agree on the terrible acting and the terrible backdoor placement of these characters for a potential spinoff. If you know you want to leave the door open for a spinoff and have limited time to show these new teenagers because you have to focus on the core show, at least try to make those teenagers compelling so people consider watching the spinoff. I’m scratching my head a little what Marlene would do in this spinoff that’s fundamentally different than PLL. Big changes to the DNA of a spinoff can be done, but continuing seems at odds with the broadly-felt concept that PLL itself went on for way too long with a lot of pointless plots all over the place. What new, meaningful stories can a spinoff tell?
I really liked this show from the beginning, but that last 2 hour episode was AWFUL. Too many twins! The accent was so horrible, I couldn’t tell what she was saying for most of it. She didn’t seem very bright either, so how did she pull off all that stuff and make the game. And to repeat with the exact same scene but new girls? stupid. At least the horse knew that it wasn’t Spencer. Too much baby fever. It didn’t really mesh with the other seasons and feel of the show. Not really spooky or fun or anything. And that wedding dress, I actually laughed, no way Aria would wear that. It seemed super rushed, which is odd, since they knew they were ending. I would like a spinoff, but with original show characters, not that new group of young girls they introduced, I wouldn’t watch that.
LOL. OK. First, I totally understand that stories aren’t going to satisfy everyone. You have to make choices when you tell a story, and not everyone is going to like the path you chose out of all of the paths. But I hate the way Marlene talks about it, like the show really did tell a legitimate, well-conceived story and sorry if some people didn’t like it. No. People are responding to the horrible storytelling. And putting a lot of care and attention (debatable on “attention” there) in the finale doesn’t erase the years of nonsense. Anyway, I did enjoy this quote – “We’ll send that one to Strawberry Patch Lane, which is our fictitious show where we felt like things that jumped the shark went.” LOL. Because nothing shark-jumping went into the actual show. I personally won’t watch a spinoff because I can already see what I’d be getting into (similar to how people don’t want to watch a How I Met Your Mother spinoff bc they don’t trust the showrunners now and are not going to go down the rabbit hole again), but if that’s what the network wants, go for it. I think they’ll see that the ratings are low, though. And to try to say something positive, as I was once a real fan, I did legitimately enjoy the show for the first few seasons. But then they went all Strawberry Patch Lane on it just to keep the show going, forcing it to outlive its natural life, and pretended that all of the problems in the show didn’t exist. I actually feel like Marlene, other key members of creative direction, and diehard fans who say the show/finale was really great and what are people ranting about – I feel most of them are gaslighting the rest of us who saw it clear as day. I know I could have stopped watching the show, but that doesn’t change the quality of the show.
“I hate the way Marlene talks about it, like the show really did tell a legitimate, well-conceived story and sorry if some people didn’t like it. ”
.
This. This sums up everything about PLL.
All I wanted was for the finale to tie back to the earlier seasons. They so easily could’ve made Alex come back earlier on and be pulling the strings with Mona and Charlotte in the earlier seasons.
That would have been cool
Lol of you had more time. Girl you didn’t need more time you could have had like an extra 45 minutes if you cut out all the sex scenes. We got it they have sex. I wanted an actual story not the set up for a soft core porno.
Agree! Must have been 20 mins of soft focus love scenes – we get it, they’re grown ups now!
Troian’s accent as Alex was ok at times but Dick van Dyke bad at others. And REALLY? An evil twin??! Well I guess it fits with the ridiculousness of the show as a whole.
I can’t deal with the way Marlene choose to explain who was A/A.D creating a character from nowhere to fulfill the plotholes… I liked the show from the very beginning but 3 seasons later I kept watching just for curiosity. The girls are always making the worst decisions. Like really stupid decisions. Also the show has romaticized so many serious themes like teacher/student relationship, Alison’s body violation, etc. Anyway. Finale could have been better.
(Please don’t mind my english, I’m not a native speaker.)
If you won’t mind but could you please do a season 8 of pretty little liers thank you
Im sick of the writers stop writing for other writers start writing for the fans then you dont have to explain every episode
Just like the originals writers they dont care about what the fans think but when there episode come on and nobody likes it then they want blame on the shipping
This finale has got to be one of the worst in recent memory. I embrace the show for all its camp and absurdity, but this final season was awful. A final episode filled with a terrible accent, excessive sex scenes, and Allison’s awful hair basically. It is so obvious that they couldn’t pace this story out properly when the finale was filled with added in flashbacks. Very disappointed that it didn’t focus on the 4 liars as unit and really be a finale focused on their dynamics. The focus on Spencer (who is my fave) really lessoned the impact of the other 3 girls. The 5 year jump was such a wasted opportunity, it could’ve been on the nose with the girls actually going to jail or even having Allison actually die. :(
More of the wine moms would have improved things! Definitely the best bit of the finale!