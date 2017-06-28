Once Upon a Time's Season 7 Premiere Title Revealed: What Does It Mean?

At long last, the Internet has conjured a fresh new crumb of intel on Once Upon a Time‘s new and somewhat-mysterious season.

Following a weeks-long drought of information in the wake of the Season 6 finale, which came on the heels of the wedding/musical episode and set the stage for a somewhat “rebooted” Season 7 — in which Henry Mills (now played by The Walking Dead alum Andrew J. West) is a young adult with a storybook-toting daughter, Lucy, he can’t seem to remember — series co-creator Adam Horowitz shared on Twitter the title for the fall opener:

Here's the first #OnceUponATime #titlespoiler of season 7 — hope to see ya this fall! pic.twitter.com/fOYxMD7QQ5 — Adam Horowitz (@AdamHorowitzLA) June 29, 2017

My very first impression is that Hyperion Heights will be the name of the new (Seattle-adjacent?) “home base” for the series, seeing as Storybrooke, Maine will no longer be the primary setting. But as for the title’s obvious “DNA,” Hyperion Avenue was the location of Walt Disney Studios prior to 1939, while Hyperion is the name of Disney’s children’s books imprint. (Hyperion was also the name of a Greek titan, as well as assorted Marvel comic book characters.)

Not that any hardcore fan needs reminding, Once Upon a Time‘s Season 7 cast includes West and Jane the Virgin moppet Alison Fernandez (playing scrappy Lucy), plus returning vets Lana Parrilla, Robert Carlyle and Colin O’Donoghue.

Exiting series lead Jennifer Morrison is expected to appear in one episode (likely the premiere), while Ginny Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Emilie de Ravin and Rebecca Mader are not yet scheduled to appear — though the show’s bosses have left the door open for possible guest-starring encores.

Once Upon a Time this fall will move to Fridays at 8/7c; a premiere date has not yet been announced.

