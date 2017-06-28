Herbie Series in the Works at Disney XD

Someone at Disney really loves the Love Bug: Herbie is currently in development as a potential series on Disney XD, a rep for the network confirms to TVLine exclusively.
The iconic, anthropomorphic Volkswagen Beetle first appeared in Disney’s 1968 film The Love Bug and has been the subject of several movies — including the Lindsay Lohan-fronted 2005 movie Herbie: Fully Loaded. He’s also already been the subject of a 1982 television series, the one-season Herbie, the Love Bug, and a made-for-TV movie.
We hear that Travis Braun (Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) will write the potential series, and that he’ll executive-produce alongside Tom Burkhard and Matt Dearborn (Zeke and Luther, Even Stevens).
TVLine also has learned that the potential reboot is looking for a girl or boy to play Lili or Landon Reed; it appears that Herbie hasn’t cemented whether the lead child will be male or female. Lili/Landon is “part scientist, part entrepreneur, part daredevil” and realizes, when her/his parents go missing, that they’ve secretly been working on a government project: a talking car named Herbie. Herbie is key to helping the kid reunite with her/his parents, but a gang of criminals also wants to get its paws on the state-of-the-art vehicle.
If the car first appeared in a ’68 movie and if the show airs in 2018 Herbie will be 50. Of course Herbie was suppose to be an older vehicle even in the ’68 movie. It’s hard to say whether he would be classified as classic, antique or vintage since the terms keep changing.
“State-of-the-art, talking car” … Sounds more like KITT than Herbie.