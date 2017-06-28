Herbie Series in the Works at Disney XD

Someone at Disney really loves the Love Bug: Herbie is currently in development as a potential series on Disney XD, a rep for the network confirms to TVLine exclusively.

The iconic, anthropomorphic Volkswagen Beetle first appeared in Disney’s 1968 film The Love Bug and has been the subject of several movies — including the Lindsay Lohan-fronted 2005 movie Herbie: Fully Loaded. He’s also already been the subject of a 1982 television series, the one-season Herbie, the Love Bug, and a made-for-TV movie.

We hear that Travis Braun (Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) will write the potential series, and that he’ll executive-produce alongside Tom Burkhard and Matt Dearborn (Zeke and Luther, Even Stevens).

TVLine also has learned that the potential reboot is looking for a girl or boy to play Lili or Landon Reed; it appears that Herbie hasn’t cemented whether the lead child will be male or female. Lili/Landon is “part scientist, part entrepreneur, part daredevil” and realizes, when her/his parents go missing, that they’ve secretly been working on a government project: a talking car named Herbie. Herbie is key to helping the kid reunite with her/his parents, but a gang of criminals also wants to get its paws on the state-of-the-art vehicle.

Would you tune in for a Herbie reboot? Sound off in the comments!